I'm not sure if it's in the water or what is happening, but there were multiple large groups fighting again. This time it happened at Frightworld, located at 1001 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216. This past weekend was the season kickoff for the popular fall attraction, which is open through November 4, 2023.

Photo by Robert Heiser on Unsplash Photo by Robert Heiser on Unsplash loading...

According to WIVB, a person was detained after multiple fights amongst large groups. Buffalo Police responded to the haunted attraction following reports that several fights happened in the parking lot around 10:30 pm on Saturday, September 23. Officers from multiple Buffalo Police districts were called to help disperse the large crowd.

There have been many instances of large brawls happening in Buffalo this year.

200 Youths Involved In Huge Brawl At Amherst Movie Theater

At the end of August, the Amherst Police Department published information about a massive brawl involving around 200 young people. This fight is one of many huge altercations that Western New York youths have been involved in.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The fight took place at the AMC Maple Ridge 8 movie theater, located at 4276 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14226. It all went down on Sunday, August 27, around 8:15 pm. Police responded to a call of a large group of youth refusing to leave the premises. Multiple officers responded to the movie theater. As police were trying to get the crowd to disperse, multiple fights broke out. No one was injured and the youths eventually left the area.

Many other instances of large fights happening around Buffalo and WNY have been documented this year.

Get our free mobile app

House From Original 'Halloween' Movie Is for Sale A house currently on the market in South Pasadena, Cal. was featured in the 1978 horror classic, Halloween. In the movie, the home is the residence of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family. Strode becomes the target of Michael Myers after he escapes a mental hospital in the fictitious town of Haddonfield, Ill.