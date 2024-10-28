6 of New York’s Most Wanted Criminals From The NYC Area

Have you seen any of New York State's 'Most Wanted Fugitives?' Six of them are from the New York City area. They are considered armed and dangerous by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations. Under no circumstances should you try to apprehend any of these fugitives. Some of them have been on the run for years! The investigator's contact info in each case is below each photo. Some of these fugitives have been on the run for over a year. Each is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

READ MORE: Another Potentially Dangerous Produce Recall In New York State

1. Luis Lugo, born March 24, 1989, is wanted in New York State in Newburgh. He was convicted of Criminal Possession Weapon in the second degree. Lugo is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. History of Rape 2nd. Multiple tattoos along right arm including “SURENO”, DEMON with WINGS and “Newburgh on right hand. On left hand: Rosary Beads, “LUGO”, and 2 PELTRATS.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator Joshua Richardson at 845-376-3342 or Senior Investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 if you have info regarding Lugo's whereabouts.

2. Dwayne Tidwellis a black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs 200 pounds and was born on April 21, 1990. He was convicted of third-degree rape in Kings County and is a level 3 sex offender.

NY DOCCS NY DOCCS loading...

If you have any information about Tidwellis, please contact investigator J M Dumeng JR at 646-879-1475 or senior investigator D Canario at 917-946-3354.

READ MORE: 19 Restaurants In Westchester County With Health Code Violations

3. Daquan Fletcher is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His date of birth is 2/24/1990. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd and Grand Larceny in Queens, NY

Subject is a documented gang member with a history of violence and weapons possession. Subject is also wanted by the Town of Poughkeepsie for an additional Grand Larceny.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Please contact investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534 if you have any info about Fletcher.

4. Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a level 3 sex offender.

attachment-ARMENDO MORENO NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Contact senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937 with any info regarding Moreno.

5. Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born on April 27, 1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck.

attachment-DANDRE TOOLE NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Please reach out to investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463 with any info about Toole.

6. Louie Soto is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. His date of birth is 02/28/1958. He is wanted on multiple counts of Robbery 1st, and Attempted Robbery 1st in New York County.

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. Multiple Tattoos Left Forearm. Scars on right forearm.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.