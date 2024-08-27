Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County
The Chautauqua County Sheriff is looking for these 10 people. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!
1. DUSTIN S BARRET
Wanted For: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 1ST
2. Michael R. Brown
Wanted For: CRIM POSS STLN PROP GREATER THAN $3000
3. Soy J Carroll
Wanted For: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD:DAMAGE ANOTHER'S PROPERTY-AMOUNT> $250
4. TYVONE L CASEY
Wanted For: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS
5. Matthew R Furman
Wanted By: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING
6. Zacre T Jasinski
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG
7. Jason C Koch
Wanted For: MENACING 3RD
8. Michael J May
Wanted For: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD:DAMAGE ANOTHER'S PROPERTY-AMOUNT> $250
9. Francis Nicotera
Wanted For: ASSAULT 2ND- WITH INTENT CAUSE SERIOUS PHYSICAL INJURY
10. LISA M TIBBETTS
Wanted For: CRIM POSS METHAMPHETAMINE
