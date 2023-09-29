One Of The Most Mysterious Places In The World Is In WNY

If you love checking out nature's mysteries, you don't have to go far (spoiler alert, it's not Niagara Falls). One of the most mysterious places on earth is located right here in Western New York.

247WallSt.com put together a list of the most mysterious places in the world. If you are a world traveler looking for new adventures, you should definitely check out the list. It has some really interesting (and some scary) looking places listed.

Eternal Flame Falls Is One Of The Most Mysterious Places In The World

In my 8 years of living in WNY, I still haven't visited this place, and I'm not sure why not. The Eternal Flame Falls is located at Chestnut Ridge Park on Chestnut Ridge Road (Route 277) in Orchard Park. There is actually an Eternal Flame Trail that you can walk to get to the natural wonder.

While the name sounds cool, the flame isn't technically "eternal." It has been extinguished and re-ignited. The source is believed to be a seep of ethane and propane.

The Eternal Flame Falls is a small waterfall located in the Shale Creek Preserve, a section of Chestnut Ridge Park in Western New York. A small grotto at the waterfall's base emits natural gas, which can be lit to produce a small flame. This flame is visible nearly year round, although it can be extinguished and must occasionally be re-lit.

