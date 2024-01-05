12 Restaurants In Monroe County With Critical Health Violations

These 12 restaurants in Monroe County had critical health inspection violations last month. Dining out can be convenient and even a treat for a special occasion, but we often don't know what's happening in the kitchen. Is it clean? Are there pests? Are employees following hygiene rules? Thankfully, a list of restaurants that have violations in Monroe County has been published for December.

1. PONTILLO'S PIZZERIA (IROND-EMPIRE)

418 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

2. GUIDA'S PIZZERIA & CATERING (IRON)

404 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

3.TOSCO'S PIZZERIA

400 ROUTE 17M, MONROE

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding

4. HEDGES NINE MILE POINT

1290 LAKE ROAD, WEBSTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

5. WOODCLIFF HOTEL & SPA & CATERING

199 WOODCLIFF DRIVE, FAIRPORT

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

6. CURE

50 PUBLIC MARKET DRIVE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

7. PARK AVENUE PUB & RESTAURANT

650 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

8. HOSE 22 FIREHOUSE GRILL & CATERING

56 STUTSON STREET, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

9. RIZZI'S RESTAURANT

411 MERCHANTS ROAD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

10. ROCHESTER ELKS LODGE #24

3525 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD, HENRIETTA

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

11. LITTLE THEATRE CAFE

240 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

12. OWL HOUSE

75 MARSHALL STREET, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Get our free mobile app

Self-Checkout Policies Changing In These New York State Stores Here are the latest self-checkout changes and updates from these popular stores across New York State. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva