12 Restaurants In Monroe County With Critical Health Violations

These 12 restaurants in Monroe County had critical health inspection violations last month. Dining out can be convenient and even a treat for a special occasion, but we often don't know what's happening in the kitchen. Is it clean? Are there pests? Are employees following hygiene rules? Thankfully, a list of restaurants that have violations in Monroe County has been published for December.
1. PONTILLO'S PIZZERIA (IROND-EMPIRE)
418 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
2. GUIDA'S PIZZERIA & CATERING (IRON)
404 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER
Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
3.TOSCO'S PIZZERIA
400 ROUTE 17M, MONROE
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding
4. HEDGES NINE MILE POINT
1290 LAKE ROAD, WEBSTER
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
5. WOODCLIFF HOTEL & SPA & CATERING
199 WOODCLIFF DRIVE, FAIRPORT
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
6. CURE
50 PUBLIC MARKET DRIVE, ROCHESTER
Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
7. PARK AVENUE PUB & RESTAURANT
650 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
8. HOSE 22 FIREHOUSE GRILL & CATERING
56 STUTSON STREET, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
9. RIZZI'S RESTAURANT
411 MERCHANTS ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
10. ROCHESTER ELKS LODGE #24
3525 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD, HENRIETTA
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
11. LITTLE THEATRE CAFE
240 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
12. OWL HOUSE
75 MARSHALL STREET, ROCHESTER
Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
