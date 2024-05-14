Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff is looking for these 10 people. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!

1. JOSUE BAEZ
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

2. Cornelius L Brown
Wanted For: VIOLATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY REQUIREMENT-1ST OFFENSE

3. Kathryn M Burnett
Wanted For: CRIM MIS RCKLS PROP DAM GREATER THAN $250

3. Devin S. Fuller
Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG: ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

4. TYVONE L CASEY
Wanted For: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS

5. Angel E Castillo Cruz
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

6. Angel L Gonzalez Rondon
Wanted For: CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION

7. Alfred Joseph Kohl
Wanted For: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING

8. David L Lewis
Wanted For: DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS

9. Davontay Mccall
Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

10. Ronald J Morse
Wanted For: CRIM POSS METHAMPHETAMINE

