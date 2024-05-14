Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff is looking for these 10 people. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!

1. JOSUE BAEZ

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

2. Cornelius L Brown

Wanted For: VIOLATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY REQUIREMENT-1ST OFFENSE

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

3. Kathryn M Burnett

Wanted For: CRIM MIS RCKLS PROP DAM GREATER THAN $250

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

3. Devin S. Fuller

Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG: ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

4. TYVONE L CASEY

Wanted For: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

5. Angel E Castillo Cruz

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

6. Angel L Gonzalez Rondon

Wanted For: CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

7. Alfred Joseph Kohl

Wanted For: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

8. David L Lewis

Wanted For: DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

9. Davontay Mccall

Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

10. Ronald J Morse

Wanted For: CRIM POSS METHAMPHETAMINE

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety