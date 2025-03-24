Massive Changes Coming For Alexa Users In New York

If you use Alexa, there are some major privacy changes you need to know about. I do not use Alexa or any smart assistant, and this is part of the reason why. I am a fan of dystopian, futuristic movies, so I pay attention to how technology influences modern life in reality. Amazon is making a massive change that will affect Alexa users in New York.

Most of us have experienced or used artificial intelligence at this point. Some of us use it more than others. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but I don't trust corporate America with my data when it comes to A.I. It's bad enough that every website and social media platform is trying to collect and share my info. Case in point, Amazon just made a huge change to its privacy policy that affects users in New York.

Amazon, which is owned by the fifth richest man in the world, has launched Alexa+. It uses generative AI, which promises that the assistant will understand the context and meaning of natural language. With the good comes the bad. In an effort to make Alexa+ more effective, Amazon is removing the “Do Not Send Voice Recordings” permission. Users will no longer have the ability to opt out of sending voice recordings to the cloud for processing.

"From March 28 this year, users now have the choice to grant Amazon access to all of the recordings or stop using Alexa on the best Amazon Echo models completely."

Amazon claims that security is its top priority. It said in a statement that Alexa voice requests as encrypted when they are sent to Amazon's cloud, which has layers of security protections. Personally, I've heard before that my info is secure, only to find out it has been breached by hackers.

