Popular Department Store Is Closing 9 Locations In New York

Bad news for mall shoppers. A popular department chain will close 9 stores in New York. Macy's is joining the growing list of retail stores closing locations. In 2025, Macy's announced that it Last year, Macy’s announced it would close 150 underperforming stores, and it is keeping its word. The retailer is closing a total of 66 stores, reducing its total number of stores to around 350.

In 2024, a variety of retailers announced that they were closing some or all of their locations, including Party City, JoAnne's Fabric, Best Buy, Big Lots, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The companies have given a variety of reasons why they are closing. Many people prefer to do their shopping online, avoiding the hassles of shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. Some companies are looking to tighten up their portfolios and dump stores that don't perform well. Party City filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Personally, I stopped shopping there a long time ago. Honestly, I get all my party supplies from Dollar Tree.

The 66 stores include the flagship department stores, Macy's Furniture Galleries and Macy's Backstage. Store closing sales will start soon for the stores that haven't already closed.

Macy's Is Closing 9 Locations In New York

1. Lake Success

1550 UNION TURNPIKE NEW HYDE PARK NY

2. Melville Mall

834 WALT WHITMAN ROAD HUNTINGTON NY

3. Queens Place

88-01 QUEENS BLVD ELMHURST NY

4. Sheepshead Bay

2027 EMMONS AVENUE BROOKLYN NY

5. Mall at Greece Ridge

397 GREECE RIDGE CENTER ROCHESTER NY

6. Sunrise Mall

400 SUNRISE MALL MASSAPEQUA NY

7. Brooklyn

422 FULTON ST BROOKLYN NY

8. Staten Island Furniture

98 RICHMOND HILL ROAD STATEN ISLAND NY

9. Fordham Place

404 EAST FORDHAM RD BRONX NY

