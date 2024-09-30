Abducted 6-Year-Old Turns Up Alive 73 Years Later In New York

In a wild turn of events, a man who went missing as a child in 1951 is reunited with his family. I always say that you never know when a cold case will be solved, and this proves that it could be decades.

Credit: NewsNation via Youtube

This crazy story started in West Oakland, California when Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old. While playing at a park with his older brother Roger, Luis was abducted on 21st February 1951. A woman lured him away with candy. He was then flown across the country to New York City and lived with a couple as their own child. Luis' case eventually went cold after decades of no updates or clues to his whereabouts.

His mother held out hope of finding him up until her death at the age of 92 in 2005. It was his 63-year-old niece Alida Alequin who eventually found him. She took an online DNA test and searched newspaper archives trying to find clues about her uncle's disapearnce. In 2020, Alida took a DNA test, which was a 22 percent match with Luis. She reached out to him but didn't get a reply. With the help of the Oakland Police Department, the FBI, and the Department for Justice, Luis was reuinited with his brother Roger and the family he didn't even know he had.

Unfortunately, his brother died at the age of 82 last month from cancer. But, Alida said Roger died at peace knowing his brother had been found. The parents who raised him as their own in New York have passed away and no information has been released regarding the details of his dissapearnace. Luis lived a normal life in New York working as a firefighter. He served two tours in Vietnam in the Marine Corps.