Longtime New York Radio Host Fired For Trump Coffin Meme

A radio host has been fired after posting a meme of Trump in a coffin. The radio personality was dismissed from Cumulus Media after the post went viral. The situation may not have resulted in his firing, were it not for bad timing.

On July 13, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks attended a rally for Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and opened fire. During the shooting, Trump's ear was injured by the flying broken glass from a teleprompter.

Unfortunately, “Slick” Tom Tiberi of Buffalo’s 97 Rock, posted the meme too close to when the shooting happened. Tiberi said he posted the meme on July 11, two days prior to the shooting. He also said he took the meme down when he heard about the shooting. By then, a screenshot of his post had gone viral on Facebook. According to Tiberi, a small group of “a small but well-organized group of far-right extremist,” contacted his employer at the local and corporate level. Tiberi said in a Facebook post addressing the incident, that the far-right extremists tried to make it look like he posted the meme after the shooting.

Tiberi also said in his statement, which can be read in full below,

"Make no mistake, this was a well-organized hit job! Funny, these are the very same people who whine about cancel culture and freedom of speech. For now, I would like to express my deep affection and thanks to all my loyal listeners that have welcomed me into their homes and supported me over the last 25 years."

This is not the first time a host from 97 Rock has been fired for something controversial. Three years ago the morning team was let go for comparing black women's skin to burnt toast.

