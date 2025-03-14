Hundreds Of Employees In Buffalo Are Losing Their Jobs

That means more bad news for the local economy in the Buffalo area. There have already been talks of a recession now that America is in a trade war with its allies, tariffs are driving prices up for New York families, the stock market is tanking, and companies don't have confidence in the future of the American economy.

The economic outlook seems bleak thanks to chaos at the federal level and it seems to be affecting businesses here in WNY. Several companies have filed WARN notices with New York State announcing looming layoffs. Three local businesses here in WNY have announced layoffs recently.

EEDU, LLC, a transportation and warehousing company, located at 800 Riverwalk Parkway in Tonawanda, NY, has announced that it is firing all of its 129 employees. It cited economic reasons as the reason. The closure started on March 5, 2025, and is expected to be completed by June 4, 2025.

Northern Lights Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Northern Lights Candles, located at 3474 Andover Road in Wellsville, NY, is also firing some employees. It announced that it is getting rid of 38 out of its 82 employees. The layoffs started on February 26 and will wrap up by May 27. In its WARN notice, the company cited the relocation of specific business operations as the reason for the layoffs.

Tri Cor Direct Incorporated, an affiliate of Brady Corporation, has filed a WARN notice with New York State that it is closing its location at 2491 Wehrle Drive in Williamsville, NY. The company is firing 112 employees beginning May 30, 2025, with a closure end date of July 31, 2026. It cites business relocation as the reason.

