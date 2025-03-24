4 Law Enforcement Agencies Are Working With ICE In New York

There are four law enforcement agencies in New York that are officially working with ICE agents. The Trump regime has been working overtime to deport both illegal and legal immigrants since inauguration day. Despite their best efforts, ICE has actually deported fewer illegals than the Biden administration did a year ago. In February 2025, under Trump's rule, around 11,000 immigrants were deported, compared with over 12,000 in 2024, according to NBC News. If they want to deliver the record-breaking numbers they promised to their fans, they will need to increase their efforts.

France has already demanded the return of the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of freedom and hope to immigrants, due to the anti-immigration stance of the Trump regime. Regardless of how disgusted most of our allies are, there are four law enforcement agencies in New York who have committed their resources to assisting the Trump regime with its deportation efforts.

Estimates show that Trump's deportations cost approximately $8,500 per flight hour. For an administration that is gutting the government, allegedly due to the cost to taxpayers, it seems fiscally irresponsible to spend that type of taxpayer money on deporting illegal immigrants, who in all likelihood will gain reentry to the United States. Personally, I am not OK with my tax dollars being spent without fiscal responsibility. If we need to deport people, it is what it is, but spending almost $5,000 per person is offensive. That money could be used to support veterans, children, farmers, small businesses, etc. There ought to be a cheaper option, but I know Trump is so focused on deportations that I doubt they have considered more economical options. It's crazy that Trump is cutting resources for Americans to pay for mass deportations.

Four law enforcement agencies in New York are dedicating their taxpayer resources to assisting ICE. The bottom line is that every dollar they dedicate to helping ICe is a dollar they do not spend locally to help their residents. Most law enforcement agencies are operating with limited budgets, as is.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the Nassau County Police Department, and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office have agreed to help ICE. These agencies will dedicate local resources to assisting federal ICE agents. Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, said,

“We should be guaranteeing our local resources are directed toward investigating real crimes and responding to real emergencies rather than fulfilling the federal government’s mass deportation agenda at any cost."

Hopefully, the law enforcement agencies will be able to balance their use of resources so that local law enforcement does not suffer to support federal law enforcement.

