Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County
The Chautauqua County Sheriff is looking for these 10 people. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!
1. JOSUE BAEZ
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
2. Kathryn M Burnett
Wanted For: CRIM MIS RCKLS PROP DAM GREATER THAN $250
3. TYVONE L CASEY
Wanted For: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS
4. Angel E Castillo Cruz
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG
5. James D Eastham
Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
6. Robert Jacob Kaczor
Wanted For: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING
7. Alfred Joseph Kohl
Wanted For: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING
8. Davontay Mccall
Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
9. Ronald J Morse
Wanted For: CRIM POSS METHAMPHETAMINE
10. Megan M Waterman
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
