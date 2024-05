Concerts To Check Out In Buffalo And Canada In June

The concert announcements are coming in! Get ready for concert season in Buffalo, Western New York, and Canada taking place in June with this concert guide. Summer is looking really good!

Sheena Easton

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 9 PM

OLG Stage (Fallsview Casino)

Tickets start at $76.85 (Canadian)

Babyface Ray

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 9 PM

Varsity Theatre

Tickets start at $65

Kool & The Gang

Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM

OLG Stage (Fallsview Casino)

Tickets start at $59.15 (Canadian)

MJ The Musical

June 11 through June 16, 2024

Shea's Performing Arts Center

Tickets start at $180

Snoop Dogg: Cali to Canada Tour

Tuesday, June 12, 2024 at 7 PM

With DJ Quik and Warren G

Scotia Bank Arena (Toronto)

Tickets start at $71.39 (Canadian)

Lil Yachty

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 8 PM

Buffalo Outer Harbor

Tickets start at $51.50

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 6:30 PM

ArtPark

Tickets start at $20

Chris Brown: The 11:11 Tour

Saturday, June 22 & Sunday, 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Scotia Bank Arena (Toronto)

Tickets start at $207 (Canadian)

Queen of the Night, A Musical Tribute to Whitney Houston

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 1 PM & 3 PM

Bears Den (Seneca Niagara)

Tickets start at $50

Russ: "It Was You All Along" North American Tour

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 7:45 PM

with 6LACK and Melii

Scotia Bank Arena (Toronto)

Tickets start at $59.25 (Canadian)

