Buying Meat From These Aminals To Eat Is Illegal In New York
You might be into exotic foods, but New York State says you cannot buy meat from these animals. I just came across a story of a family that ate black bear meat and got a brain worm disease .
"A group of nine extended family members gathered in May 2022 in South Dakota and ate grilled kabobs of vegetables and black bear meat, harvested by one of the family members in northern Saskatchewan, Canada in May 2022, the CDC says in a report published May 23 in the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report."
I remember in one of the Raiders of the Lost Ark where they served monkey brains. But, in New York State, there are some exotic animals you can't buy to eat.
§ 11-0536. Sale of certain wild animals or wild animal products prohibited:
"Except as provided in subdivision three hereof, no part of the skin or body, whether raw or manufactured, of the following species of wild animals or the animal itself may be sold or offered for sale by any individual, firm, corporation, association or partnership within the state of New York"
- Leopard (Panthera pardus), Snow Leopard (Uuncia), & Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa)
- Tiger (Panthera tigres), Asiatic
- Lion (Panthera leo persica)
- Cheetah (Acinoyx jubatus)
- Alligators
- Caiman or Crocodile of the Order Crocodylia (except as provided in subdivision two of this section)
- Tortoises of the genus Gopherus marine turtles of the family Cheloniidae and the family Dermochelidae Vicuna (Vicugna vicugna)
- Wolf (Canis lupus), Red Wolf (Canis niger)
- Tasmanian Forester Kangaroo (Macropus giganteus tasmaniensis)
- Polar Bear (Thalarctos maritimus)
- Mountain Lion sometimes called Cougar (Felis Concolar)
- Jaguar (Panthera onca)
- Ocelot (Felis pardalis)
- Margay (Felis wiedii)
- Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) & Black Rhinoceros (Dicero bicornis)