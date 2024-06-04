This Dog Breed Is Illegal To Have As A Pet In New York

National Dog Bite Awareness Week kicked off today, June 2, and runs through June 9, 2024. The United States Postal Service says dog bites have become a big issue, especially for its employees.

"More than 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs last year. This was an increase compared to the prior year. The Postal Service continues its tradition of highlighting this important public health issue."

The postal service offers tips for pet parents to help keep postal carriers safe, which in turn keeps dogs safe from being euthanized for an attack.

In New York State, one breed of dog is illegal to own.

You may have never heard of this breed, but a wolfdog is illegal to own as a pet in most situations in New York State. According to Pets Web MD,

Wolfdogs, also called wolf-dog hybrids, are animals that are part wolf and part dog. Both species share an evolutionary past, making them very physically and behaviorally similar.

New York State Law bans ownership of wolfdogs, in most cases,

No person shall, except under a license or permit first obtained from the department containing the prominent warning notice specified in subdivision nine of section 11-0917 of this article, possess, transport or cause to be transported, imported or exported any live wolf, wolfdog, coyote, coydog, fox, skunk, raccoon, venomous reptile, endangered species designated pursuant to section 11-0535 of this title.

While the breed is mostly illegal, there are some things that a person interested in owning one can do,

- Get a special permit from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)

- The wolfdog must be at least 40% domesticated

- Have a liability insurance policy of at least $100,000

- Provide proof of a current rabies vaccination

Regardless of securing a permit, wolfdogs are not permitted in the 5 boroughs of New York City.

