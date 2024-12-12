Crime Stoppers WNY is offering various rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in these unsolved homicide cases and for these wanted suspects. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling 716-867-6161, through the "Buffalo Tips" app, or by visiting www.crimestopperswny.org.

1. Suspect In The Murder Of Doug Howie

Reward of up to $2,500

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspects wanted for the murder of Doug Howie on Newland Avenue in Jamestown on September 10, 2024.

2. Suspect In The Murder Of Jaylen Griffin

Reward of up to $7,500

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information about the murder of Jaylen Griffin. His remains were discovered on April 12, 2024, nearly four years after he disappeared. Jaylen's body was found in a home on Sheffield Avenue in Buffalo.

3. Suspect In The Murder Of Antonio Watts

Reward of up to $2,500

Antonio Watts was killed on Maple Avenue in Dunkirk on May 23, 2023. A $2,500 reward is being offered in his case.

4. Suspect In The Murder Of Tiffany Carden

Reward of up to $7,500

"Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of Tiffany Carden. Carden was killed in May of 2021 on Bissell Ave in the City of Buffalo."

5. Suspect In The Murders Of Keyshawn Gault

Reward of up to $7,500

Keyshawn Gault was killed in a shooting that left two other people injured. The incident happened on the I-190 on October 26, 2023. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

6. Suspect In The Murders Of Ray Cornelius

Reward of up to $12,500

A reward is being offered for information about the homicide of Ray Cornelius, who was killed during the 4th of July weekend in 2017. The murder happened on Wadsworth Hill Road in the Town of Ward in Allegany County.

7. Suspect In The Murder Of Robert Green

Reward of up to $7,500

Robert Green was killed on August 22, 2016, on Plymouth Avenue in Buffalo. A reward of $7,500 is being offered.

8. Suspect In The Murder Of Gabriel Texidor

Reward of up to $7,500

Gabriel Texidor was murdered at Pennsylvania Street and Trenton Avenue in Buffalo on July 7, 2019.

9. Suspect In The Murder Of Jamale White

Reward of up to $7,500

On November 12, 2023, Jamale White was killed on Broadway and Lathrop Street in Buffalo.

