Buffalo Police Offering Rewards In These 9 Unsolved Murders

Buffalo Police Offering Rewards In These 9 Unsolved Murders

Getty Images

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering various rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in these unsolved homicide cases and for these wanted suspects. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling 716-867-6161, through the "Buffalo Tips" app, or by visiting www.crimestopperswny.org.

1. Suspect In The Murder Of Doug Howie
Reward of up to $2,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspects wanted for the murder of Doug Howie on Newland Avenue in Jamestown on September 10, 2024.

2. Suspect In The Murder Of Jaylen Griffin
Reward of up to $7,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information about the murder of Jaylen Griffin. His remains were discovered on April 12, 2024, nearly four years after he disappeared. Jaylen's body was found in a home on Sheffield Avenue in Buffalo.

3. Suspect In The Murder Of Antonio Watts
Reward of up to $2,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

Antonio Watts was killed on Maple Avenue in Dunkirk on May 23, 2023. A $2,500 reward is being offered in his case.

4. Suspect In The Murder Of Tiffany Carden
Reward of up to $7,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

"Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of Tiffany Carden. Carden was killed in May of 2021 on Bissell Ave in the City of Buffalo."

5. Suspect In The Murders Of Keyshawn Gault
Reward of up to $7,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

Keyshawn Gault was killed in a shooting that left two other people injured. The incident happened on the I-190 on October 26, 2023. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

6. Suspect In The Murders Of Ray Cornelius
Reward of up to $12,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

A reward is being offered for information about the homicide of Ray Cornelius, who was killed during the 4th of July weekend in 2017. The murder happened on Wadsworth Hill Road in the Town of Ward in Allegany County.

7. Suspect In The Murder Of Robert Green
Reward of up to $7,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

Robert Green was killed on August 22, 2016, on Plymouth Avenue in Buffalo. A reward of $7,500 is being offered.

8. Suspect In The Murder Of Gabriel Texidor
Reward of up to $7,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

Gabriel Texidor was murdered at Pennsylvania Street and Trenton Avenue in Buffalo on July 7, 2019.

9. Suspect In The Murder Of Jamale White
Reward of up to $7,500

Crime Stoppers WNY
loading...

On November 12, 2023, Jamale White was killed on Broadway and Lathrop Street in Buffalo.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

See The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State [RANKED]

Looking to reduce your overall cost of living without leaving the state of New York? The real estate experts at Houzeo have crunched the data and determined the 10 cheapest New York cities and towns to call home.. Houzeo formulated this list based on the data points for each town listed below including median home values and rents, average household income, population, and cost of living versus the national average.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Filed Under: Crime, buffalo, New York State, Yasmin Young
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM