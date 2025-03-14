Massive Health Scare For New Yorkers Who Go To The Gym

A new fear has been unlocked for gym-goers in New York. I go to the gym several times a week, and I never really considered this health threat, but now I am paying attention!

I was reading an article about a terrible health issue caused by gym equipment, and I had to share it with you. As someone who goes to the gym regularly, this scared the hell out of me!

As gym-goers know from the Coronavirus pandemic, gyms can be a hotbed for spreading communicable viruses and diseases. During the pandemic, I did not go to the gym. As someone who has worked out my whole adult life, I know the unfortunate truth - some folks at the gym are flat-out nasty. I have seen sweaty people use a machine and walk away, leaving it glistening with bodily fluids. Many of us who work out may have never realized this is a major health concern.

A healthy gym lover in Maryland got a rash on her arm, which she thought was a mosquito bite. The wound became so itchy that she drew blood by scratching it. It turns out that Jamie Samnang contracted something that ANY gym-goer could get. Her dermatologist diagnosed her with ringworm, a contagious fungal infection. Her dermatologist deducted that she contracted it at the gym, according to The Mirror US.

What Is Ringworm?

Contrary to the implications of its name, ringworm is not caused by an actual worm, but rather a fungi. This just added a new level of "ick" to the gym, among other places. According to the Centers for Disease Control,

"Ringworm is a common fungal skin infection that spreads between people, pets, and shared objects."

It is actually quite terrifying to find out how ringworm is spread and/or contracted,

- Excessive sweating

- Shared object and shared surfaces

- Walking barefoot in public areas like showers or locker rooms

- Participating in contact sports

- Wearing tight shoes and socks

All of these activities are things New Yorkers may do at the gym! You can help yourself avoid contracting ringworm by wiping down the equipment before you use it (and after as a courtesy) and wearing full-coverage clothing to avoid your skin touching the shared surfaces. If you shower at the gym, wear shower shoes.

