18 Restaurants In Chautauqua County With Health Violations

Some restaurants in Chautauqua County didn't quite pass their health code inspections in February. If you live in Chautauqua County and you plan on dining out, you definitely need to check out this list. These 24 restaurants had multiple and/or critical health inspection violations last month.

According to StateFoodSafety.com, food inspectors look for things like food temperatures, refrigerator, and freezer unit temperatures, running water, proper utensils used in food preparation, proper food storage, and employee hygiene.

1. MCDONALD'S

2803 NORTH MAIN ST. EXTENSION, JAMESTOWN

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

2. THE SPOT ON THE LAKE

19 LAKESHORE DRIVE E, DUNKIRK

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8C- Improper use and storage of clean, sanitized equipment and utensils.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

3. LENA'S PIZZA

18 CANADAWAY STREET, FREDONIA

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked). Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

4. PIZZA EXPRESS, LLC

179 WEST FAIRMOUNT AVENUE, LAKEWOOD

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

5. DUNKIRK SCHOOL #5

117 BRIGHAM ROAD, DUNKIRK

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

6. MAYVILLE AM LEGION POST #493

144 SOUTH ERIE STREET, MAYVILLE

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

7. RYDERS CUP OF WNY INC

28 CHAUTAUQUA AVENUE, LAKEWOOD

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

8. HEENAN'S PUB

39 EAST MAIN STREET, FREDONIA

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked);

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

9. DOMUS FARE

41 WEST MAIN STREET, FREDONIA

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

strong>Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

10. ANDERSON'S TAVERN

2 EAST MAIN STREET, FREWSBURG

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

11. BEST KITCHEN

615 WEST THIRD STREET, JAMESTOWN

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 9B- Tobacco is used; eating, drinking in food preparation, dishwashing food storage areas.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

12. HOLY WONG CHINESE TAKE OUT

174 E. FOURTH STREET, Dunkirk

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

13. DUNKIRK SCHOOL #3

742 LAMPHERE STREET, DUNKIRK

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

14. PIZZA VILLAGE

71 LAKE SHORE DRIVE W, DUNKIRK

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

15. JAMESTOWN BOWLING CO.

850 Foote AVENUE, JAMESTOWN

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

16. THE CAKERY

24 WEST MAIN STREET, FREDONIA

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present

17. SUBWAY RESTAURANT

707 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE, JAMESTOWN

Google Maps Google Maps loading...



Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

18. TOKYO & BEIJING ASIAN CUISINE YC INC

816 FOOTE AVENUE, JAMESTOWN

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required; Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish); Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

Get our free mobile app