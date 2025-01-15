Is This City Really The Hardest To Pronounce In New York?

Reader's Digest says this city has the most difficult name to pronounce in New York, but is it really? There are many cities, towns, streets, and even lakes in New York that some people find hard to pronounce. A lot of them got their names from the Native American tribes in the state.

When I first moved back to Buffalo, one street name gave me hell. New York State Route 198 is named the Scajaquada Expressway. For the longest, I just stuck to calling it the 198. I had to hear other people say it many times before it finally stuck. Then I realized it's really not hard to pronounce.

Credit: How To Say via Youtube

READ MORE: Popular Department Store Is Closing 9 Locations In New York

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Before we get to the name of the town that Reader's Digest says is the most difficult to pronounce in New York, let's take a look at some of the dirtiest-sounding town names around the state.

1. Ausable Chasm, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Beaver Dams

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Butternuts, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Climax, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Coxsackie, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Cumminsville, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. Fort Johnson, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

8. Hancock, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

9. Sugarbush, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are places all over the state that give people, especially non-New Yorkers, trouble pronouncing, but Reader's Digest named this the most difficult in New York. Do you agree?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Schenectady, which is located in Schenectady County, New York, has a population of 67,047. According to Wikipedia, "the name 'Schenectady' is derived from the Mohawk word skahnéhtati, meaning 'beyond the pines' and used for the area around Albany, New York."

Credit: American Pronunciation Guide via Youtube

Personally, I feel like Chautauqua, Chenango, Irondequoit, Onondaga, and Schoharie (just to name a few) could take Schenectady's place in the top spot. What do you think?

Get our free mobile app