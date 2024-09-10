These 21 grocery stores located in Albany County got 'C' grades during their health inspections. Similar to restaurants, corner stores and other stores that sell food are inspected annually and sometimes multiple times during the year.

"The Division of Food Safety and Inspection works to ensure that New York State’s food and feed supply is safe to consume. Annually, inspectors located across the state conduct on average of 35,000 sanitary inspections of New York State’s retail food establishments and wholesale establishments (which includes food and beverage manufacturing facilities, farm wineries/cideries/breweries/distilleries, slaughter houses, rendering plants, live bird markets warehouses, and distributors)."

1. BANGLA BAZAR HALAL GROCERY

290 CENTRAL AVE, ALBANY, NY 12206

- Handwash facility in one bay of three bay sink is observed to lack hand washing sign.

- The equipment wash sink in food prep area lacks proper air gap.

- Wrapped breads, repackaged beans, repackaged frozen meats, chilis, and various repackaged vegetables lack label statements of ingredients of common names of products, as well as labels stating firm's trade name and address.

- Exterior entrance door exhibits spaces greater than 1/4 inch at bottom.

- Sanitizing solution in bucket at three bay sink has weak concentration.

- Proper sanitizer test devices are not available in the establishment.

- 45-50 intermingled fresh and old appearing mouse droppings are present on bags of flour and rice, and on shelves storing rice and flour in various areas of the establishment.

- Boxes of food product in various areas are improperly stored directly on the floor.

2. S & Z WHOLESALE CORP EMPIRE CASH & CARRY

284 CENTRAL AVE. ALBANY, NY 12206

- Exterior loading door in basement exhibit spaces greater than 1/4 inch at bottoms and/or sides. - Exterior loading door is observed to be left cracked open when not in use.

- Handwash facility in restroom is observed to lack sanitary drying device.

- One 2.42 lb package of tootsie roll candy found to be rodent defiled with gnaw marks. Product destroyed under signed waiver #076862G during inspection.

- 30 intermingled fresh and old rat droppings are present on floor and shelves in retail area. 50-60 old appearing rat droppings are present on floor in basement storage area.

3. SANTACRUZ MARTINEZ EMMANUEL MEXICAN MARKET

654 CENTRAL AVE, ALBANY, NY 12206

- The establishment conducts food processing activities and does not have a valid Article 20-C License. Licensable operations, as stated by management and observed, are listed in the memo section of this report.

- Handwash sink in establishment is not provided.

- Chest freezer displaying ice cream and various other frozen foods and reach in freezer displaying frozen cakes are not properly maintained as follows:excessive ice build up noted on interior surfaces.

- Repackaged baked sweet goods, vegetables, and spices offered for sale lack label statements of ingredients and/or label stating firm's trade name, city, state and zip code.

- Thermometer is not provided inside reach in cooler storing block of cheese in rear retail area.

- Equipment cleaning or sanitizing facilities for establishment are inadequate as follows: two or three bay sink not available.

- Several ceiling tiles in rear retail area are brown-water stained.

4. BLINZI

10 BURDICK DR, ALBANY, NY 12205

- The firm's written preventive control for allergen cross-contact is not adequate to control the hazard. The firm processes products containing unlike allergens including soy, wheat, egg, fish, milk, peanuts and sesame on shared equipment. The firm has identified the hazard of allergen cross-contact and has a written procedure to control the hazard. However, the written procedure states -For products containing fish, milk, peanuts & sesame, controls are required when running these products to prevent accidental cross-contact to other products. Controls are not needed for soy, wheat and egg because all products have those allergens declared on the label. Product followed as the focus of the inspection was a falafel ball containing wheat and soy, and no egg. Additional critical deficiencies continued on ROI.

- The firm-s written sanitation preventive control is inadequate as it does not include monitoring hand washing by employees handling ready to eat foods. Sanitation control records document a monthly check of employee hand washing. Per management statement and Inspector observation, supervisors are continuously monitoring employee practices throughout the day. No observations were made of inadequate hand washing or employee practices. Management advised to include monitoring of employee handwashing as part of sanitation preventive control when employees are handling ready to eat foods. Additional general deficiencies are documented on ROI.

- Handwash facility in the bake room lacks hand soap. Corrected during inspection.

- Light source in the walk-in freezer yields insufficient light.

- Exposed (staged) food ingredients are stored on cart next to the handwash sink in the kettle room. Corrected during inspection.

- A section of the grinder machine interior auger unit stored in the equipment wash room is not properly maintained as follows: exhibit moderate accumulation of rust on exterior surfaces.

- Non-food contact surfaces of exterior of Biro grinder auger unit are chipped and rusted.

5. NICE AND EASY FOOD MART

57 CENTRAL AVE, ALBANY, NY 12206

- Several pieces of unused equipment such as refrigerated deli case and warewash sink are improperly stored soiled in rear storage area.

- Various packaged foods such as chips, cookies, dry beans, cake mix, muffins and candy found to be rodent defiled with gnaw marks on retail area shelves. A total of 7.773 lbs. of product destroyed under signed waiver during inspection.

- Floor edging behind checkout area is moderately soiled with loose materials and dirt.

- Several ceiling tiles in retail area are water stained or missing.

- Floor in restroom exhibits rough pitted surfaces.

- Ceiling vent in restroom is dust laden.

- Three bay sink behind checkout area is moderately soiled on interior surfaces.

- Handwash facility in restroom is observed to lack sanitary drying device and hand soap.

- Establishment has insufficient space to accommodate operations in rear storage area with food and non-food items stored directly against wall hampering proper inspection and cleaning.

- Several packages of food are improperly stored directly on floor in retail area and rear storage area.

- Freezer chest in retail area is not properly maintained as follows: interior side surfaces exhibit moderate buildup of ice.

- A total of 60-70 intermingled fresh and old appearing rodent droppings are present in the following areas: at floor edging in rear storage area; on floor in restroom; and on floor below retail area shelves.

- One live cockroach is noted crawling on floor in rear storage area.

6. CAPITAL DELI EXPRESS

159 N ALLEN ST, ALBANY, NY 12206

- Two flies noted hovering and landing on surfaces throughout establishment.

- One bag of Cheez Doodles found to be rodent defiled with gnaw marks on retail area shelves. A total of 0.047 lbs. of product destroyed under signed waiver during inspection.

- Personal food items are not properly segregated from food offered for sale in deli display cooler.

- A total of 35-40 intermingled fresh appearing mouse droppings are present on retail area shelves and at floor edging in rear storage area.

- Meat grip of deli slicer in food prep area has extensive buildup of dark, dried food residues across food contact surfaces. Equipment removed from service during inspection.

- Proper sanitizer test devices are not available in the establishment.

- Establishment has insufficient space to accommodate operations in rear storage space non-food items stored directly against wall hampering proper inspection and cleaning.

- Exterior window is missing and temporarily covered with wooden panel exhibiting spaces greater than 1/4 inch at sides.

- Several ceiling tiles in retail area and restroom are water-stained or missing.

- Floor edging in food prep area and floor below retail shelves is moderately soiled with dust.

- Shelves displaying beverages and storing buns in walk-in cooler are moderately soiled with dark buildup.

7. IDA YARBROUGH CONV MKT

260 N PEARL ST, ALBANY, NY 12207

- Thermometer is not provided in reach-in cooler storing beef patties and dairy products in storage room. Management corrected at time of inspection.

- Several ceiling tiles in storage room are missing.

- Floor below warewash sink in rear is soiled with accumulation of dirt and loose materials.

- Unused deli slicer is improperly stored soiled in rear equipment wash room.

- Several boxes of chips are stored directly on floor in retail area.

- A total of 10-15 old appearing mouse droppings are present in cabinet below handwash sink in restroom.

- Coding requirements are not met as follows: no code dates are provided on previously frozen sandwiches now on display in refrigerated case.

- Equipment cleaning or sanitizing facilities for establishment are inadequate as follows: warewash sink is not operational as indicated by water draining directly on to floor below when faucet is turned on. Equipment and utensils are currently being washed in service area and restroom handwash sinks. Management states warewash drainage pipe was further damaged during recent installation of new flooring and will be repaired soon.

8. 4 ACES DELI AND GROCERY

106 ONTARIO ST, ALBANY, NY 12206

- Exterior front exit door exhibits space greater than 1/4 inch at bottom.

- Walls in restroom and area behind checkout counter are in disrepair and exhibit large gaps.

- Floor in non-functional walk-in cooler is constructed of damaged and decaying unfinished wood particle board.

- Restroom facility lacks adequately functioning toilet fixture and is unclean.

- A total of 70-80 fresh appearing rodent droppings are present in the following areas: at floor edging in restroom, retail area, and area behind checkout counter; and space between walls in area behind checkout counter.

- One live cockroach noted crawling on floor in non-functional walk-in cooler used for dry food storage.

- Household chemicals are improperly stored above pet food on retail area shelves.

- Chest freezer in retail area is not properly maintained as follows: moderate ice buildup on interior side surfaces.

- The date and results of the most recent sanitary inspection are not posted.

- Several packages of beverages and food are improperly stored directly on floor in retail area and non-functional walk-in cooler.

9. RESTAURANT DEPOT

22 WAREHOUSE ROW, ALBANY, NY 12205

- Parts of ceiling in refrigerated receiving area have moderate accumulation of dust.

- Floor edging near handwash sink in meat area of refrigerated warehouse is soiled with loose materials and dark spillage.

- Parts of floor surrounding pallets in dry goods warehouse are soiled with moderate accumulation of food spillage.

- Air curtain fixture filters on ceiling in dry goods receiving are dust laden.

- Food displays throughout dry goods warehouse are improperly maintained as indicated by several dented cans of food noted on shelves. Dented cans removed from shelves at time of inspection.

- Food displays in seafood area of refrigerated warehouse are improperly maintained as indicated by dried, discolored buildup and loose staples on edges between display bins.

- Handwash facility in seafood area of refrigerated warehouse is observed to lack sanitary drying device.

- Handwash facility near meat area of refrigerated warehouse with is observed to be moderately soiled and noted with brush and nozzle end of hose in basin.

- Food worker in seafood area of refrigerated warehouse is noted handling exposed, ready-to-eat raw tuna loin displayed on bed of ice with same soiled gloves used to handle various pieces of raw, exposed seafood and various soiled surfaces. Sign above tuna loin labels product as sushi grade and food worker confirmed product is sold as ready-to-eat. Product also noted to be stored directly adjacent to bins displaying raw catfish and raw shrimp. Product re-labeled as fresh tuna loin at time of inspection to be sold with intended use of being cooked prior to consumption. Proper use of sanitary protective barriers, handling and storage discussed during inspection.

- Ice maker in seafood area of refrigerated warehouse is not properly maintained as follows: portion of interior top side exhibits moderate cracking.

- Location of rolling racks in dry goods receiving may contribute to food contamination as follows: racks storing prepackaged bread products are stored directly adjacent to trash compactor and soiled shelves.

- The equipment wash sink in seafood area of refrigerated warehouse is in disrepair as indicated by water draining directly onto floor when faucet is turned on.

- One bird noted on ceiling beam in dry goods warehouse.

- Establishment lacks required HACCP Plan for raw, exposed ready-to-eat tuna loin labeled sushi grade displayed on ice in seafood area of refrigerated warehouse.

10. HALAL MARKET

264 CENTRAL AVE, ALBANY, NY 12206

- Bagged frozen meats offered for sale in chest freezer, repackaged rice and repackaged dates lack labeling which states the common name of product and firm's trade name and address on the label.

- Restroom facility lacks toilet tissue.

- Handwash facility in meat prep area is observed to lack hand washing sign and to lack liquid hand soap.

- Handwash facility in restroom is observed to lack sanitary drying device and to lack hand soap.

- Boxes of food product in retail salesfloor area are improperly stored directly on the floor.

- One 1.99 oz package of cookies on shelf in retail salesfloor area found to be rodent defiled with gnaw marks. Firm discarded package of cookies at time of inspection.

- Knives in meat prep area noted with uncleanable tape on the handle and with damaged sections of handle.

- 75-80 intermingled fresh and old appearing mouse droppings are present on shelves storing pre-packaged snack foods and on shelf storing bags of rice in retail salesfloor area.

- Meat grinder chute and grinder plate has buildup of dried food debris on food contact surfaces. Firm states grinder has not been used today. Equipment dismantled for proper cleaning and sanitizing during inspection.

- Metal racks storing boxes of food product in walk in cooler exhibit accumulation of white mold-like buildup.

READ More: 20 Restaurants In Albany County With Health Code Violations

11. STANLEY PAPER

1 TERMINAL ST, ALBANY, NY 12206

- Handwash facility in restroom is observed to lack hand washing sign.

- Fresh and old mouse droppings are present in the following areas: a) 10-20 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present on pallet of loose mesh bags used for storing and transporting produce items b) 90-100 old appearing mouse droppings are present at floor edging and on pallets in warehouse area c) 10-15 old appearing mouse droppings and shredded paper are present in unused dishwashing machine in upper mezzanine area

- 20-30 old appearing rat droppings are present on floor in upper mezzanine storage area.

- Rodenticide is improperly stored as follows: Product is uncovered in bait stations in throughout warehousing area.

- Food packaging materials in upper mezzanine storage area are improperly stored directly on the floor or inverted and dust laden.

- Exterior exit doors in warehouse area exhibit spaces greater than 1/4 inch at bottoms and/or a door frame.

- Floors throughout the warehouse are dust/debris laden.

- Food workers are using tobacco in the warehouse area as indicated by cigarette butts noted in various areas of warehouse.

12. SHORTSTOP

454 DELAWARE AVE, ALBANY, NY 12209

- Three live flies are noted hovering and landing on surfaces in basement restroom.

- Frozen beef patties on table in food prep area are being improperly thawed at room temperature. Firm placed all beef patties under refrigeration at time of inspection.

- Several ceiling tiles in food prep area are brown water-stained.

- Countertop cooler in food prep area is not properly maintained as follows: interior shelf surfaces have moderate buildup of dried food spillage.

- Rodenticide is improperly stored as follows: product is spilled onto floor, uncovered in food prep area.

- A total of 70-80 intermingled fresh and old appearing mouse droppings are present at floor edging in rear beverage storage room, at floor edging in side storage room adjacent to basement entrance, at floor edging leading to basement entrance, and on floor near basement restroom.

- One live cockroach is noted crawling on floor in food prep area. A total of 15-20 dead cockroaches are noted on sticky trap below storage shelf and on floor below deli display cooler in food prep area.

- Handwash facility in food prep area is observed to lack hand washing sign.

- Handwash facility in basement restroom is observed to lack sanitary drying device and sink is observed to have soiled and stained interior surfaces.

13. LUCKY TIME

299 2ND AVE, ALBANY, NY 12209

- A total of 30-35 intermingled fresh and old appearing mouse droppings are present on shelves displaying chips in retail area.

- 5-10 small ants are noted crawling on shelf in cabinet below frozen beverage dispenser in retail area.

- Exterior exit doors exhibit space greater than 1/4 inch at bottom sides, between doors.

- A total of 0.665 lbs. of prepackaged chips found to be rodent defiled with gnaw marks on retail area shelves. Products destroyed under signed waiver during inspection.

- The establishment conducts food processing activities and does not have a valid Article 20-C License. Licensable operations, as stated by sales clerk and observed, are listed in the memo section of this report. License application instructions left with sales clerk.

- Leftmost bay of equipment wash sink in establishment is cluttered with various tools and cleaning supplies.

- Handwash facility near register is observed to lack hand washing sign and liquid hand soap.

- Shelf in cabinet below frozen beverage dispenser in retail area exhibits cracking and soiled surfaces.

14. INDIAN LADDER FARMS

342 ALTAMONT RD ALTAMONT, NY 12009

- Ceiling vent in cider processing room has moderate accumulation of dust.

- Part of ceiling in first floor kitchen is actively leaking water onto floor below. Firm advised to correct condition prior to continuing to prepare food.

- Part of wall in first floor kitchen has exposed insulation.

- Part of floor edging in first floor kitchen is noted with pools of soiled standing water.

- Vents above frying station in second floor kitchen have a moderate accumulation of dust.

- The ice maker in the warehouse area has extensive accumulation of dark grime across interior top food contact surfaces. Equipment removed from service during inspection.

- A total of 5-10 large live flies are airborne and observed landing on food contact and non-food contact surfaces of equipment in warewash/warehouse area outside of first floor kitchen.

- A total of 5-10 large live flies are airborne and observed landing on food contact and non-food contact surfaces throughout second floor kitchen.

- Ten pint jars of hot pepper jelly on shelf in ambient warewash/warehouse area are home processed and potentially hazardous. A total of 10 lbs. of Annemarie's Jamboree hot pepper jelly destroyed under signed waiver during inspection.

- Two cutting boards used in sandwich prep area of second floor kitchen have extensive deep knife scores, containing embedded/dark matter, across food contact surfaces. Equipment removed from service during inspection.

- Establishment fails to provide proof of personnel having successfully completed adequate training in the application of HACCP principles to juice processing. - Establishment fails to maintain HACCP records documenting corrective actions, including all actions taken in response to a deviation.

- Establishment fails to include name and location of establishment and signature and date on written HACCP plan.

- Exterior walls and ceiling of first floor kitchen are not constructed of a suitable material. Kitchen is located inside a tent structure with walls that are constructed of tarps and mesh material. Walls throughout kitchen exhibit several large gaps opening to outside without proper screening.

- Exterior side exit door in warehouse area exhibits space greater than 1/4 inch at bottom.

- Exterior loading door in warehouse area exhibits space greater than 1/4 inch at bottom left side.

- Pallet of donut mix marked allergen is improperly stored directly above pallet of sugar in warehouse area.

- Store made sweet goods on display in service area case on second floor lack proper labeling.

- Cappuccino machine in second floor kitchen has a moderate buildup of dried food residues on food contact surfaces.

- Non-food contact surfaces of deli slicer in second floor kitchen have accumulation of dried food debris.

- Walk-in cooler adjacent to cider processing area is not properly maintained as follows: parts of ceiling and door frame are in moderate disrepair; ceiling light cover is detaching and has excessive buildup of mold-like growth on interior surface; and fan guard on cooling unit exhibits active leak onto floor below.

- Pest traps in cider processing room and warehouse area are observed not to be replaced at adequate intervals.

- Floor drainage system in cider processing room is inadequate as indicated by several pools of standing water present on floor throughout room.

15. WESTERLO COUNTRY CORNER

3664 COUNTY RT 85, WESTERLO, NY 12193

- Universal restroom facility lacks covered trash receptacle.

- Handwash facility in food prep area is observed to lack hand washing sign.

- Non-food contact surface of deli slicer in food prep area has moderate accumulation of dried food residue.

- Well water classified as a Public Water Supply that is used for cleaning of food contact and non-food contact equipment, brewing coffee and hand washing has not been approved by Albany County Health Department. Management instructed to boil water or use water bottles in establishment per notice from Albany County Health Department.

- Store made deli sandwiches and repackages sweet goods on display in retail area lack proper labeling.

- Fan fixture on shelf and air conditioner attached to wall in food prep area are dust laden.

- Floor edging toward rear of storage room has moderate accumulation of standing water.

- Two live flies are noted hovering and landing on surfaces in storage room.

17. MY FOREST

15 WATERVLIET AVE, ALBANY, NY 12206

- Firm's product labeling states Keep Refrigerated , label for vacuum packaged product should state Keep Refrigerated at 40 degrees F or lower .

- Establishment fails to maintain cooling logs for Hardwood Smoke Flavor Mushroom Bacon. Scheduled process for this product states "Overall, the only hurdle to control C. bot growth in this product is by refrigerated storage conditions. This is risky if cold chain storage and distribution is out of compliance."

- Processing records for Hardwood Smoke Flavor Mushroom Bacon are not properly maintained as follows: Times when product was removed from pasteurization are not recorded for several batches produced on 10/5, 10/2, 9/26, 9/13, 8/23, 8/14, and other production dates. Scheduled process for Mushroom Bacon specifies product must be pasteurized for at least 20 minutes to inactivate human pathogens.

- Bucket opening tool in production area has a moderate build-up of dried food residues on food contact surfaces.

- Pizza oven in production area has a moderate build-up of dried food debris and carbon buildup on food contact surfaces (chain link conveyor belt).

- Wall tiling at floor/wall junction near steam kettle is damaged.

- Vent on wall above rack storing raw ingredients in production area is dust laden.

- Handwash facility in production area is observed to lack sanitary drying device.

- Non-food contact surfaces of idler pulley slicer wheel have accumulation of oxidation.

- Bottom shelf inside reach in freezer in production area is soiled with dried food residues.

- One old dead mouse on a snap trap and 3-5 old appearing mouse droppings are present at floor corner behind unused smoker.

18. CUMBERLAND FARMS #1662

68 RT 9W, GLENMONT, NY 12077

- Dichlorvos pest strips (insecticide) are improperly hung above food prep area counters and near warewash sink. Firm removed all strips from use at time of inspection.

- Several shelves displaying food products in retail area have moderate accumulation of dust.

- Knife holder in food prep area is not properly maintained as follows: storage slots have moderate accumulation of dried food debris on interior surfaces.

- Non-food contact surfaces of milk and cream dispenser in retail area have moderate accumulation of dried food residues.

- Two ceiling vents above food prep area counters are dust laden.

- Sprayer head of warewash sink in establishment is moderately soiled with discolored residue.

- Equipment cleaning or sanitizing facilities for establishment are inadequate as follows: warewash sink is not operational as water to building is shut off for pipe repair. Hot held foods on roller grill were removed and discarded by firm at time of inspection. Firm to discontinue food processing until water system is repaired and warewash sink is operational.

- Handwash sink in or near firm's outdoor portable toilet room is not provided. Portable toilet room is located outside, along the rear side of the building, and associates must currently walk back inside through the establishment to wash hands at sink in food processing area.

19. CRUNCHY MARKET INC

45 WHITE STREET, COHOES, NY 12047

- Unused deli slicer on counter in food prep area is likely a rodent harborage as indicated by presence of 3-5 mouse droppings on equipment surfaces.

- Thermometer is not provided in deli display cooler storing beef patties and cheese and reach-in cooler in retail area storing milk and eggs.

- A cat is noted eating on floor in food prep area.

- Several ceiling tiles above food prep area are water-stained.

- A total of 50-100 intermingled fresh and old appearing mouse droppings are present in the following areas: on shelves and unused equipment on shelves below prep table in food prep area; at floor edging in restroom; on unused deli slicer on counter in food prep area; and at parts of floor edging in retail area.

- Handwash facility in food prep area is observed to lack sanitary drying device and hand washing sign.

- Exterior front exit door is propped open to outside and is not properly screened.

- Restroom facility opening into food prep area lacks self-closing door.

- Fly strip adjacent to food prep table is laden with dead flies.

- 2-3 live flies are noted hovering and landing on non-food contact surfaces in establishment.

20. OUR DAILY EATS

25 WALKER WAY, ALBANY, NY 12205

- Establishment has insufficient space to accommodate operations with food and/or non-food items stored directly against wall hampering proper inspection and cleaning.

- The wet floor mop in the food production area is not properly stored.

- 20-50 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present on the second floor storage shelves and on floor in the electrical panel crawl space.

- 21-50 old appearing mouse droppings are noted on the floors in the second floor storage/office area and in the receiving/shipping area along floor/wall junctures.

- Establishment fails to train and maintain employee training records for food safety and personal hygiene.

21. VLIET MART

196 VLIET BLVD, COHOES, NY 12047

- Three small chocolate candy bars found to be rodent defiled with gnaw marks on retail area shelves. Firm discarded candy bars at time of inspection.

- Half and half stored in reach-in cooler on retail area counter has internal temperature of 46°F. Firm instructed to adjust temperature of unit at time of inspection. - Several deli meats and cheeses in sandwich prep cooler adjacent to handwash sink in food prep area have internal temperatures ranging from 48-49°F. Firm placed all potentially hazardous food items under proper refrigeration and called repair service at time of inspection.

- Spatula used for grilling in food prep area is not properly maintained as follows: handle exhibits non-cleanable surfaces (large crack). Firm discarded spatula at time of inspection.

- Thermometers not provided in sandwich prep coolers in food prep area.

- A total of 150-200 old appearing mouse droppings are present in the following areas: at floor edging and on shelves in room and storage space adjacent to food prep area; at floor edging and in cabinet below coffee self-service counter in retail area; and at floor edging in storage area in rear of establishment.

- One mouse carcass noted on floor and two mouse carcasses noted on sticky trap in storage area in rear of establishment.

- Food worker observed eating food in the food prep area.

- Steel wool balls at handwash sink in food prep area and three bay equipment wash sink are inappropriate for use.

