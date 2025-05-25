New York State Warns “Do Not Touch This Plant”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a warning to residents about a dangerous and illegal plant. It is an invasive plant that can cause painful burns and permanent scarring to the skin when touched. The DEC wants New Yorkers to know the risks of the very large, giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum). Brushing against the plant or breaking it causes the it to release a sap that can cause severe burns when it is combined with sunlight and moisture. The burns can appear within 24 to 48 hours.

Giant hogweed is a Federally listed noxious weed and NYS law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate.

KEEP READING: Prices Are Going Up at Two Major Retailers In New York

Giant hogweed stem (NYS Department of Environmental Conservation) Giant hogweed stem (NYS Department of Environmental Conservation) loading...

Giant hogweed flower (NYS Department of Environmental Conservation) Giant hogweed flower (NYS Department of Environmental Conservation) loading...

If you happen to come in direct contact with a giant hogweed plant, the NY DEC says you should wash the area with soap and water. The affected area should be kept out of the sunlight for at least 48 hours. If you believe the plant burned you, consult your physician immediately. If you spot the giant hogweed on your property, do not touch it. You can find the Health Hazards & Safety Instructions for giant hogweed here.

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

How To Identify The Giant Hogweed

Giant hogweed is a biennial or perennial herb in the carrot family (Apiaceae) which can grow to 14 feet or more. Its hollow, ridged stems grow 2-4 inches in diameter and have dark reddish-purple blotches. Its large compound leaves can grow up to 5 feet wide. Its white flower heads can grow up to 2 1/2 feet in diameter.

Credit: NYSDEC via Youtube

Get our free mobile app