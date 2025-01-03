The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for 11 people who have outstanding warrants as of January 2025. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

Hopefully, we'll see that the crime rate dropped in Erie County last year, once the statistics are released for 2024. Crime can turn a great place to live into a nightmare. According to Crime Grade, Erie County is not considered one of the safest places. Crime Grade gave Erie County an overall crime grade of D-, which is not so great. Erie County received a D- violent crime grade, a D- property crime grade, and a D other crime grade. It says that a crime happens an average of every 14 minutes in Erie County and that residents are 300 percent more likely to be robbed if they don't have a security system.

Goodwill Opens Its First Store Inside A Jail To Help Inmates Gain Retail Experience

Crime Grade says that Erie County is in the 13th percentile for safety, which leaves a lot to be desired. That means that a whopping 87 percent of counties are safer than ours. Only 13 percent of counties are more dangerous. We clearly have room for improvement there. The crime rate in Erie County is 37.60 per 1,000 residents.

The goal for this year should be to make our communities safer and that takes each of us doing our part. We deserve to have a safe place to live and raise our children.

**All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

1. Scott, Julius/Malia

Wanted For: Criminal Mischief; Harassment

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Individual

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

2. Pace, Antonio

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

3. King, Nathaniel

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Operation of a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, Inspection and Registration; No Seat Belt

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

4. Millan, Cassandra

Wanted For: Criminal Mischief/Intent to Damage Property; Falsely Reporting a Crime

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 235 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

5. OConnor, Erin

Wanted For: Conceal/Alter/Destroy Evidence; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle; License Restriction Violation; Operation of a MV without Registration

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 145 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

6. Mitchell, Chaniqua

Wanted For: Criminal Trespass; False Personation

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

7. Walker, Vondale

Wanted For: Possession of Dangerous Contraband in Prison; Conceal/Alter/Destroy Physical Evidence

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

8. Gates, Gianna

Wanted For: Petit Larceny (2 counts)

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 212 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

9. Snow, Dionna

Wanted For: Petit Larceny; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property; Operation of a Motor Vehicle by an Unlicensed Driver

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet, 6 Inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

10. Jetter, Kevin

Wanted For: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Grand Larceny

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet, 7 Inches

Weight: 1500 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

11. Rodriguez, Michael

Wanted For: Petit Larceny; Trespass

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

