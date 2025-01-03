11 Most Wanted Suspects In Erie County
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for 11 people who have outstanding warrants as of January 2025. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'
If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
Hopefully, we'll see that the crime rate dropped in Erie County last year, once the statistics are released for 2024. Crime can turn a great place to live into a nightmare. According to Crime Grade, Erie County is not considered one of the safest places. Crime Grade gave Erie County an overall crime grade of D-, which is not so great. Erie County received a D- violent crime grade, a D- property crime grade, and a D other crime grade. It says that a crime happens an average of every 14 minutes in Erie County and that residents are 300 percent more likely to be robbed if they don't have a security system.
Crime Grade says that Erie County is in the 13th percentile for safety, which leaves a lot to be desired. That means that a whopping 87 percent of counties are safer than ours. Only 13 percent of counties are more dangerous. We clearly have room for improvement there. The crime rate in Erie County is 37.60 per 1,000 residents.
The goal for this year should be to make our communities safer and that takes each of us doing our part. We deserve to have a safe place to live and raise our children.
**All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
1. Scott, Julius/Malia
Wanted For: Criminal Mischief; Harassment
Sex: Individual
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
2. Pace, Antonio
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 160 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
3. King, Nathaniel
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Operation of a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, Inspection and Registration; No Seat Belt
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
4. Millan, Cassandra
Wanted For: Criminal Mischief/Intent to Damage Property; Falsely Reporting a Crime
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 235 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
5. OConnor, Erin
Wanted For: Conceal/Alter/Destroy Evidence; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle; License Restriction Violation; Operation of a MV without Registration
Sex: Female
Race: White
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
6. Mitchell, Chaniqua
Wanted For: Criminal Trespass; False Personation
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
7. Walker, Vondale
Wanted For: Possession of Dangerous Contraband in Prison; Conceal/Alter/Destroy Physical Evidence
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
8. Gates, Gianna
Wanted For: Petit Larceny (2 counts)
Sex: Female
Race: White
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 212 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
9. Snow, Dionna
Wanted For: Petit Larceny; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property; Operation of a Motor Vehicle by an Unlicensed Driver
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 6 Inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
10. Jetter, Kevin
Wanted For: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Grand Larceny
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 7 Inches
Weight: 1500 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
11. Rodriguez, Michael
Wanted For: Petit Larceny; Trespass
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
