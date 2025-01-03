11 Most Wanted Suspects In Erie County

11 Most Wanted Suspects In Erie County

Getty Images

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for 11 people who have outstanding warrants as of January 2025. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.

 

READ MORE: Prisons In New York Are Becoming More Violent

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash
loading...

Hopefully, we'll see that the crime rate dropped in Erie County last year, once the statistics are released for 2024. Crime can turn a great place to live into a nightmare. According to Crime Grade, Erie County is not considered one of the safest places. Crime Grade gave Erie County an overall crime grade of D-, which is not so great. Erie County received a D- violent crime grade, a D- property crime grade, and a D other crime grade. It says that a crime happens an average of every 14 minutes in Erie County and that residents are 300 percent more likely to be robbed if they don't have a security system.

Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE: 14 WNY Cities Among Cheapest Places To Live In New York

Crime Grade says that Erie County is in the 13th percentile for safety, which leaves a lot to be desired. That means that a whopping 87 percent of counties are safer than ours. Only 13 percent of counties are more dangerous. We clearly have room for improvement there. The crime rate in Erie County is 37.60 per 1,000 residents.

The goal for this year should be to make our communities safer and that takes each of us doing our part. We deserve to have a safe place to live and raise our children.

Contact me here.

**All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

1. Scott, Julius/Malia
Wanted For: Criminal Mischief; Harassment

Erie County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

Sex: Individual
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

2. Pace, Antonio
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Erie County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 160 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

3. King, Nathaniel
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Operation of a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, Inspection and Registration; No Seat Belt

Erie County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

4. Millan, Cassandra
Wanted For: Criminal Mischief/Intent to Damage Property; Falsely Reporting a Crime

Erie County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 235 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

5. OConnor, Erin
Wanted For: Conceal/Alter/Destroy Evidence; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle; License Restriction Violation; Operation of a MV without Registration

Erie County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

Sex: Female
Race: White
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue

6. Mitchell, Chaniqua
Wanted For: Criminal Trespass; False Personation

Erie County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

7. Walker, Vondale
Wanted For: Possession of Dangerous Contraband in Prison; Conceal/Alter/Destroy Physical Evidence

Erie County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

8. Gates, Gianna
Wanted For: Petit Larceny (2 counts)

Erie County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Sex: Female
Race: White
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 212 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

9. Snow, Dionna
Wanted For: Petit Larceny; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property; Operation of a Motor Vehicle by an Unlicensed Driver

Erie County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 6 Inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

10. Jetter, Kevin
Wanted For: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Grand Larceny

Erie County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 7 Inches
Weight: 1500 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

11. Rodriguez, Michael
Wanted For: Petit Larceny; Trespass

Erie County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: Crime, New York State, Yasmin Young
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM