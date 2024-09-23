11 People Wanted For Warrants By The Erie County Sheriff

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.

**All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

1. Warrior, Layla

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell; Criminal Possession of Narcotics; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Sex: Female

Race: American Indian

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 100 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

2. Owens, Shinay

Wanted For: Grand Larceny 4

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

3. Ahmed, Mohammed

Wanted For: Violation of Probation: Sexual Abuse; Unlawful Imprisonment

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 1 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Brown

4. Marrero, Christina

Wanted For: Petit Larceny

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Height: 5 feet 2 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

5. Morley Humbert, Janae

Wanted For: Petit Larceny

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Weight: 162 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Black

6. White, Larry

Wanted For: Grand Larceny

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

7. Tisue, Jordan

Wanted For: Aggravated Harassment

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

8. Blackwell, Raejah

Wanted For: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Grand Larceny

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 2 inches

Weight: 97 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

9. Tempestoso, Michael

Wanted For: Identity Theft; Criminal Impersonation; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 155 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

10. Lewis, Toneka

Wanted For: Identity Theft; Grand Larceny; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property; Petit Larceny

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

11. Wright, David

Wanted For: Grand Larceny

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

