11 People Wanted For Warrants By The Erie County Sheriff
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'
If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
**All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
1. Warrior, Layla
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell; Criminal Possession of Narcotics; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia
Sex: Female
Race: American Indian
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 100 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
2. Owens, Shinay
Wanted For: Grand Larceny 4
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
3. Ahmed, Mohammed
Wanted For: Violation of Probation: Sexual Abuse; Unlawful Imprisonment
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 1 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
4. Marrero, Christina
Wanted For: Petit Larceny
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
5. Morley Humbert, Janae
Wanted For: Petit Larceny
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 162 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Black
6. White, Larry
Wanted For: Grand Larceny
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
7. Tisue, Jordan
Wanted For: Aggravated Harassment
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
8. Blackwell, Raejah
Wanted For: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Grand Larceny
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Weight: 97 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
9. Tempestoso, Michael
Wanted For: Identity Theft; Criminal Impersonation; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
10. Lewis, Toneka
Wanted For: Identity Theft; Grand Larceny; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property; Petit Larceny
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
11. Wright, David
Wanted For: Grand Larceny
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
