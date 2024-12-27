Reward For Suspect Who Dumped Dog In Rochester Dumpster

Some cruel person abandoned a dog in a dumpster in Rochester. As an animal lover, this pisses me off. Humans can be horrible!

Credit to Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester via Facebook

Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement officers are trying to find the awful person who dumped this dog in a dumpster on Green Knolls Drive in the City of Rochester. The dog is described as a small breed dog who is black and white. READ MORE: These Are All The Registered Animal Abusers In New York State [Photos] The Rochester Area Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $500 to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who left the helpless dog to potentially die. "If you have information about this abandoned animal, CALL CRIME STOPPERS at (585)423-9300, use the P3 App, or leave a tip on our website."

The dumpster could have easily been emptied with the poor pup still stuck in it, which likely would have been a guaranteed horrific death.

According to the National Humane Education Society,

Failing to provide for an animal’s basic needs to the degree that the animal experiences intense suffering or death also qualifies as animal cruelty, regardless of the offender’s intent. For instance, continuous dog chaining, failure to supply an animal with necessary food, shelter, and veterinary care, confining an animal for long periods, leaving an animal in a hot car, and having more animals than be adequately cared for, all cause an animal intense suffering and death – even when the offender lacks to awareness to recognize it.

As someone who grew up with cats and dogs, this type of behavior disgusts me. When I was a kid we had a tabby cat and mixed breed dog. Through the years, my mother always made sure we took care of animals. As a matter of fact, I'm co-parenting a stray cat right now (long story, I'll explain one day). If a person can't take care of their pet, I don't believe they should be chastised, if it's for a good reason, like they can't afford it or someone in the household has developed an allergy. But, it's NEVER OK to dump an animal.

There are many resources available, including county run shelters, private rescues, friends, co-workers, and family members. It takes all of us to make sure pets are taken care of. Even if you can't take care of an animal, you can consider donating to a rescue organization. Even $5 can buy some food. Or you can donate items, like old blankets.

Get our free mobile app