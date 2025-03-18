Dollar Tree Raising Prices Up To $7 In New York

Dollar Tree Raising Prices Up To $7 In New York

Dollar Tree is raising its prices again! To all the people who don't understand tariffs, you're about to find out exactly who pays for them - US! People were complaining about inflation and how we need leadership to bring prices down, but there's bad news, prices have continued to skyrocket.

Dollar Tree, which is one of my favorite places to ball out at, is raising its prices again. Back in 2021, the retailer announced that it would increases prices from $1 to $1.25, a 25 percent increase. It also started stocking its stores with items priced between $3 and $5 - which will go up to $7. Now, thanks to tariffs and what seems to be a terrible economic turn in the U.S., prices are rising again. Dollar Tree gets nearly 43% of its products from China. Trump installed an additional 10 percent tariff on goods from China. All of this is adding insult to injury considering the fact that egg prices still haven't dropped.

The once affordable Dollar Tree is becoming increasingly more expensive. Another quarter might not seem like a lot, but it's a 50 percent price increase within 4 years. During its earnings call on Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Rick Dreiling, announced the price hike. According to Good Housekeeping, he positioned to increase as beneficial to consumers because they plan to offer more items,

"Even as our multi-price assortment expands over time, the vast majority of the items sold in Dollar Tree stores will remain at our entry-level fixed price point," he said. "Over time, you will also see us fully integrate multi-price merchandise more into our stores, so our shoppers will find $5 bags of dog food next to our traditional $1.25 pet treats and toys, and our $3 bags of candy will be found in the candy aisle. This is the next exciting chapter of the Dollar Tree value story: New items, more choices and more savings."

10 Items That Will Likely Increase In Price At Dollar Tree:

1. Aluminum Foil

2. Phone Cases And Accessories

3. Bobbles And Trinkets

4. Office And School Supplies

5. Paper Plates

6. Seasonal Decorations

7. Light Bulbs

8. Batteries

9. Plastic Bags And Food Storage Containers

10. Pet Accessories

11. Kids Toys

