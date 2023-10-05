People In New York State Are Warned About Buying These Cars

If you're shopping for a car, you need to be very careful. New York has issued a warning about buying certain vehicles. Here's what you need to know.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Cars drive along a flooded street on Church Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.

New York City recently experienced flooding due to an overload of rain on New York City's systems. According to CNN,

Record-setting rain overwhelmed New York City’s sewer system Friday, sending a surge of floodwater coursing through streets and into basements, schools, subways and vehicles throughout the nation’s most populous city.

In a single day, almost 8 inches fell at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. More than any other day since 1948.

After Heavy Rains And Flooding In NYC, DMV Warns About Vehicle Purchases

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a warning to remind consumers to be careful in the weeks and months ahead. There may be vehicles listed for sale that experienced damage from the excessive rain and flooding. The DMV encourages buyers to research vehicles, regardless of where they are purchased (online, private seller, dealer, auction, etc.). There may be unscrupulous people or businesses who try to unload flood-damaged vehicles after the severe weather.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said,

Flood damage is often not obvious. We urge buyers to check any vehicles they buy carefully in advance, and we are happy to provide tips and resources that enable New Yorkers to know if a vehicle is damaged before they purchase it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: A car is pushed through flooded streets in the Red Hook neighborhood on September 29, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

