Massive Change To Liquor Law In New York

Governor Hochul has signed a bill that makes a huge change to the liquor law in New York State. The new law will allow distillers in the state direct access to more consumers.

Senate Bill S2852A and the Assembly version A3132,

"Authorizes the direct intrastate and interstate shipment of liquor, cider, mead, and braggot; relates to direct shipments of wine."

The Senate Bill, sponsored by Senator James Skoufis and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, was introduced on January 25, 2023. It was finally recently signed into law by Gov. Hochul on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Any New York distiller who has applied for and received a Class A-1, Class B-1, Class C, or Class D distillers license can ship up to 36 cases, no more than 9 liters per case, to New York residents who are at least 21 years of age.

In addition to allowing distillers in New York to sell directly to consumers, New Yorkers can purchase directly from out-of-state distillers if they also have a law allowing their residents to purchase from New York distillers. Out-of-state distillers and consumers of their products also must meet other criteria:

- Must obtain an annual out-of-state direct shipper's license in NY

- Ship no more than 36 cases per year to a resident

- Distributor shall pay sales tax in NY for shipments

- Cannot ship more than 9 liters in each case

- Resident must be 21 or older

- Product must be for personal use, cannot be resold

