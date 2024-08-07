FBI Needs Help Identifying Dead Woman’s Torso Found In New York

A deceased woman whose torso was found in New York still hasn't been identified. The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs the public's help in identifying the woman to give closure to her loved ones.

This cold case goes back almost 30 years and still hasn't been solved. A woman, currently only known as Jane Doe or Peaches, was murdered and dismembered. Her remains were discovered in Lakeview, New York on June 28, 1997. Her date of death is estimated to be three days prior to her remains being found, which would be around June 26. She was found inside a Rubbermaid container, with a red towel and a floral pillowcase. The container was located in a wooded area of Hempstead Lake State Park.

"Both arms, head, and legs below the knee were severed and not recovered until 2011 in Jones Beach State Park. On December 13, 2016, DNA analysis found that an unidentified toddler recovered on Gilgo Beach was believed to be the child of this victim."

Her head/skull has not been recovered as of 2024. According to Wikipedia, police received a call from a tattoo artist located in Connecticut named Steve Cullen. He said he remembered giving the woman the tattoo. Cullen said she was a young black woman around 18 or 19 years old. He claimed her aunt and cousin were with her when she got the tattoo and that she was from either the Bronx or Long Island.

The FBI was seeking information Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard (1927–1963), who lived in Prichard, Alabama with his wife Carrie. Howell/Howard died in Mobile, Alabama in 1963 while living with a Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. Authorities believe he may be a relative of Peaches.

Many suspect that she was a victim of the Long Island Serial Killer. Police have arrested a 59-year-old architect named Rex Heuermann. He worked in New York City near the Empire State Building, but commuted from Massapequa Park on Long Island, according to the New York Times. Heuermann was arrested in Midtown on Thursday, July 13, 2023. It is possible that he committed some of the murders almost two decades ago. He is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Heuermann's attorney claims he is innocent.

Here is what is known about Jane Doe aka Peaches:

Age: 16 to 30 years old

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Scars and Marks: Ascar on her abdomen, possibly from a child delivery via cesarean section. As well as, a tattoo of a peach in the shape of a heart with a bite taken out of it on her left breast.

Anyone with information that can help identify Peaches can contact your local FBI office.