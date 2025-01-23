Massive Counterfeit Operation Busted In New York

A Canadian man was running a massive counterfeit operation through Western New York. Attorney Trini E. Ross recently announced that a 48-year-old man from Vaughan, Ontario, has been sentenced for trafficking in counterfeit goods.

According to Unwound, counterfeit goods sold in New York cost the city around $1 billion in tax revenue each year. That's just one city. Wasseem Ramjaun pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced to 24 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny. He trafficked $4.8 million worth of fake items through ports in Western New York. He was ordered to pay $4,800,870 in restitution.

Ramjaun owned and operated a variety of importing and exporting businesses in Canada. Between October 2016 and August 1, 2017, he had a business deal to provide an individual with real Yeti, Vera Bradley, and Lacoste merchandise. However, these companies did not authorize him to use their trademarks. He then contacted a manufacturer in China to purchase fake bags that appeared identical to genuine Vera Bradley bags.

He provided his manufacturer in China with photos and tags of Vera Bradley to make them appear more real. Between June 1 and June 8, 2017, he imported the fake Vera Bradley bags into New York State via a port in the Western District of New York. In an effort to avoid being caught, Ramjaun gave United States Customs and Border Protection agents a fake manufacturing agreement. Ramjaun was arrested on November 15, 2023, in Niagara Falls.

