The Cheapest Grocery Store In America Is Right Here In New York

Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash

As prices continue to climb astronomically, families are looking for major ways to save money. Groceries can be one of the highest expenses for families, so finding ways to save on purchases is important.

Walmart Made A Major Change Customers In New York Hate

Growing up, I remember my mom and my grandma had their coupon boxes in the child seat of the shopping cart EVERY time we stepped foot in the grocery store. Using coupons has always been a great way to save money. Coupons In The News says that Walmart recently changed its coupon policy after leaving it untouched for six years. The retailer says,

To help our customers save money and live better, we gladly accept valid paper manufacturer coupons issued by manufacturers of products that Walmart sells. These paper manufacturer coupons must scan at the register and must not be expired in accordance with the following guidelines.

One of the major changes is that Walmart will not give cash back or allow overages to apply to other items in the transaction if the coupon's discount is greater than the item. Customers are also no longer permitted to use more than four identical coupons per day. Coupons In the News says that one of the most significant changes is that there will be no more overrides. If a checkout scanner does not accept the coupon a manager will not override it.

More: Do You Have To Show Your Receipt At Walmart In New York?

The Cheapest Grocery Store In America Has Locations All Over New York

Consumers looking to save money on groceries in New York don't need any coupons to save money at America's cheapest store. And honey, let me tell you, I LOVE shopping at this store. This store not only has lower prices, but it also carries many organic, vegan, and gluten-free options. As someone who frequently eats from those categories, I can tell you, getting them at other stores usually means you're paying a premium.

The Cheapest Grocery Store In America Is....

World Population Review says there are 125 ALDI stores in New York. According to Reader's Digest,

Aldi isn’t just the leader among cheap grocery stores; it’s also one of the most efficient stores, with customers able to get in and out quickly, thanks to the fast checkout process. With more than 2,400 locations across 38 states and plans to open 120 more by the end of the year, it’s also one of the fastest-growing chains in the United States.

