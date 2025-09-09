Chautauqua County Police Target 25 Most Wanted Suspects
Police in Chautauqua County are looking for these 25 people. Some of the individuals below have been on the Sheriff's Most Wanted list for quite some time. When it comes to crime in Chautauqua County, it is not as bad as in some other areas of Western New York.
There may be a break in two unsolved murders in Chautauqua County. Two males connected to the victims in the two cases were arrested out of state. Clarence Carl Carte was arrested for an alleged sexual assault with a weapon in Florida on August 22, 2025. Kenneth Norman Anderson was arrested on August 17 in Ohio and charged with obstruction, kidnapping, and felonious assault. According to WKBW, the men are linked to Corrie Anderson and Yolanda Bindics.
Yolanda, of Jamestown, was last seen alive in 2004. A hunter found the remains of the mother of four in the woods two years after her disappearance. Carte is a person of interest in her murder.
Corrie disappeared in 2008. The mother of three has not been seen since she went missing. Her family believes she is deceased, and her estranged husband is a person of interest in her case. Her sister, Anne Chmielewski, told Channel 7, "She had expressed to my mom, probably a month prior, that if anything happened to her, that it was, she said, Ken."
Hopefully, these new developments can help law enforcement solve these cases and give closure to the families.
Some of the people below have been on the run for a significant period of time. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
The listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!
1. Joshua Taylor Berg
Wanted For: GR LAR 4-VALUE PROPERTY GREATER THAN $1000
2. Rachel A Blanchard
Wanted For: CONSPIRACY -4TH
3. Darrly Jamelaurell Bray
Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
4. KELLY A CARLSON
Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
5. Jahkeim Conyers
Wanted For: CONSPIRACY -4TH
6. Sean T Curtin
Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
7. Tyler T Dalton
Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
8. Pablo J Figueroa
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG
9. Zacre T Jasinski
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG
10. Jacklyn M Long
Wanted For: PETIT LARCENY
11. Davontay Mccall
Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
12. MIKAL S MCFADDEN
Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 3: METH-INTENT TO SELL
13. Terrence M Mcrae
Wanted For: CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION
14. Michael M Melendez-Bane
Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUB/W/INT/SEL
15. Leroy W Nupp
Wanted For: OPERATE MV BY UNLICENSD DRIVER
16. Kim S Nutting
Wanted For: CRIM POSS METHAMPHETAMINE
17. Brett C Plucinski
Wanted For: Chautauqua County Sheriff
18. ANGEL G RAMOS
Wanted For: ASLT 2ND DEG: W/INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY W/WEAPON
19. Eric Reese
Wanted For: AGGRAV CRIM CONTEMPT:VIOL ORDER PROTECTION-CAUSE PHYS INJURY
20. Martin Rubio
Wanted For: ASLT W/INT CAUS SER INJ W/WEAP
21. JASON M SEEKINGS
Wanted For: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3RD
22. Tina M Stockman
Wanted For: CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
23. JONATHAN J VEGA-RIVERA
Wanted For: ASSAULT -3RD
23. Jamie L Warner
Wanted For: POSSESS FORGED INSTRUMENT-2ND
24. Devon Leonard Wilson
Wanted For: ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY
25. Michael E Wolfe
Wanted For: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING
[NO PHOTO]
