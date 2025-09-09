Police in Chautauqua County are looking for these 25 people. Some of the individuals below have been on the Sheriff's Most Wanted list for quite some time. When it comes to crime in Chautauqua County, it is not as bad as in some other areas of Western New York.

There may be a break in two unsolved murders in Chautauqua County. Two males connected to the victims in the two cases were arrested out of state. Clarence Carl Carte was arrested for an alleged sexual assault with a weapon in Florida on August 22, 2025. Kenneth Norman Anderson was arrested on August 17 in Ohio and charged with obstruction, kidnapping, and felonious assault. According to WKBW, the men are linked to Corrie Anderson and Yolanda Bindics.

Yolanda, of Jamestown, was last seen alive in 2004. A hunter found the remains of the mother of four in the woods two years after her disappearance. Carte is a person of interest in her murder.

Corrie disappeared in 2008. The mother of three has not been seen since she went missing. Her family believes she is deceased, and her estranged husband is a person of interest in her case. Her sister, Anne Chmielewski, told Channel 7, "She had expressed to my mom, probably a month prior, that if anything happened to her, that it was, she said, Ken."

Hopefully, these new developments can help law enforcement solve these cases and give closure to the families.

Some of the people below have been on the run for a significant period of time. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!

1. Joshua Taylor Berg

Wanted For: GR LAR 4-VALUE PROPERTY GREATER THAN $1000

2. Rachel A Blanchard

2. Rachel A Blanchard

Wanted For: CONSPIRACY -4TH

3. Darrly Jamelaurell Bray

3. Darrly Jamelaurell Bray

Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

4. KELLY A CARLSON

4. KELLY A CARLSON

Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

5. Jahkeim Conyers

5. Jahkeim Conyers

Wanted For: CONSPIRACY -4TH

6. Sean T Curtin

6. Sean T Curtin

Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

7. Tyler T Dalton

7. Tyler T Dalton

Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

8. Pablo J Figueroa

8. Pablo J Figueroa

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

9. Zacre T Jasinski

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

10. Jacklyn M Long

10. Jacklyn M Long

Wanted For: PETIT LARCENY

11. Davontay Mccall

11. Davontay Mccall

Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

12. MIKAL S MCFADDEN

12. MIKAL S MCFADDEN

Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 3: METH-INTENT TO SELL

13. Terrence M Mcrae

13. Terrence M Mcrae

Wanted For: CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION

14. Michael M Melendez-Bane

14. Michael M Melendez-Bane

Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUB/W/INT/SEL

15. Leroy W Nupp

15. Leroy W Nupp

Wanted For: OPERATE MV BY UNLICENSD DRIVER

16. Kim S Nutting

16. Kim S Nutting

Wanted For: CRIM POSS METHAMPHETAMINE

17. Brett C Plucinski

17. Brett C Plucinski

Wanted For: Chautauqua County Sheriff

18. ANGEL G RAMOS

18. ANGEL G RAMOS

Wanted For: ASLT 2ND DEG: W/INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY W/WEAPON

19. Eric Reese

19. Eric Reese

Wanted For: AGGRAV CRIM CONTEMPT:VIOL ORDER PROTECTION-CAUSE PHYS INJURY

20. Martin Rubio

20. Martin Rubio

Wanted For: ASLT W/INT CAUS SER INJ W/WEAP

21. JASON M SEEKINGS

21. JASON M SEEKINGS

Wanted For: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3RD

22. Tina M Stockman

22. Tina M Stockman

Wanted For: CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

23. JONATHAN J VEGA-RIVERA

23. JONATHAN J VEGA-RIVERA

Wanted For: ASSAULT -3RD

23. Jamie L Warner

23. Jamie L Warner

Wanted For: POSSESS FORGED INSTRUMENT-2ND

24. Devon Leonard Wilson

24. Devon Leonard Wilson

Wanted For: ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY

25. Michael E Wolfe

25. Michael E Wolfe

Wanted For: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING

[NO PHOTO]

