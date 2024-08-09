21 Restaurants In Chautauqua County With Health Violations

These restaurants in Chautauqua County didn't pass their health code inspections with flying colors in June. If you live in Chautauqua County and you plan on dining out or belong to one of these organizations, you definitely need to check out this list. Last month, 21 restaurants had health inspection violations.

**Includes non-restaurants, as reported to the New York State Department of Health

1.DUNKIRK SR. HIGH SCHOOL

620 MARAUDER DRIVE, DUNKIRK

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

2. Mary's Deli

525 MAIN STREET, DUNKIRK

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

3. DUNKIRK INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

525 EAGLE STREET, DUNKIRK

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

4. Dunkirk Memorial Post #62

211-213 CENTRAL AVENUE, DUNKIRK

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

5. CJ'S PIZZA AND SUBS

77 EAST MAIN STREET, WESTFIELD

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

6. Camp Onyahsa Children's Camp

5411 EAST LAKE ROAD, DEWITTVILLE

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

7. SHOREWOOD COUNTRY CLUB

4958 WEST LAKE ROAD, DUNKIRK

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

8. Boys Jim Club of American Inc.

4929 430 ROUTE, BEMUS POINT

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

9. Frosty Treat

1016 MAIN ROAD, IRVING

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

10. COI SED Summer Feeding Program #2

10825 Bennett ROAD, Dunkirk

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

11. THE VILLAGE CASINO

1 LAKESIDE DRIVE, BEMUS POINT

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15D- Improper storage of cleaning equipment, linens, laundry unacceptable.

12. Bethany Baptist Children's Camp

1633 BATES ROAD, SINCLAIRVILLE

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

13. CHAUTAUQUA AERIE 2145 EAGLES

329 EAST FOURTH STREET, JAMESTOWN

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

14. TAP ROOM & GRILL

43 EAST MAIN STREET, WESTFIELD

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

15. LAKESIDE GOLF COURSE

10775 WEST LAKE ROAD, RIPLEY

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

16. Lake Chaut. Lutheran Ctr Child. Camp

5013 ROUTE 430, BEMUS POINT

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

17. FARMER'S DAUGHTER

8373 WEST MAIN ROAD, WESTFIELD

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

18. DUNKIRK LAKESIDE CLUB, INC.

93-99 LAKE SHORE DR. WEST, DUNKIRK

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

19. LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #118

19 CLINTON STREET, WESTFIELD

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

20. LA QUINTA INN & SUITES

200 West Third STREET, Jamstown

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

21. Silver Creek Vol. Fireman's Assoc.

23 JACKSON STREET, SILVER CREEK

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

