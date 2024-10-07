These Are The 5 Tallest Buildings In Western New York

Skyscrapers are such an interesting concept when it comes to building construction. When looking at a city or region, one of the most famous features many of them have is its skyline when looking at the building from afar.

When many people think of New York, they often think of the towering skyscrapers of New York City. However, the Big Apple isn't the only place in the Empire State with tall buildings. There are several pretty big structures outside New York City, with a big chunk of them right here in Western New York.

According to Britannica, a skyscraper is a very tall multistoried building.

8 of the 20 tallest buildings in upstate New York are right here in the 716; many help dominate Buffalo's skyline.

I had the chance to go up on the roof of one of the tallest buildings in Buffalo, which then made me curious about what buildings in Western New York are the tallest.

Seeing Buffalo and Western New York from the roof of the Rand Building really puts the quality of our region into perspective.

Now, while the tallest building in upstate New York is the Erastus Corning Tower in Albany, which boasts 44 floors and is 589 feet tall, it has an observation deck on the 42nd floor that offers views of the Hudson River and the city of Albany. What better place is there than Buffalo and Western New York?

