What Kind Of House Can You Rent For $1,800 In Toronto Vs. Buffalo

Over the last couple of years in Western New York, we've seen some tremendous increases in rent prices all over the 716. While this trend is not isolated to Western and Central New York, since low rental inventory and inflation have caused prices to spike nationwide, we've seen some substantial price increases.

Rents in many places around the Buffalo area are near unaffordable levels, and it's like this in many cities worldwide as well. According to HUD, the fair market rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Buffalo is just under $1,200 monthly.

Given that rents are too high, we wondered how rents are in Southern Ontario, specifically in and around the Greater Toronto Area.

If You Think Rent In Buffalo Is Bad, Check Out Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, is the 4th largest city in North America by population size and is not immune to outrageous rental increases.

A recent report by CBC News in Toronto shows that rents north of the border have increased by 11% in just the last year, and some neighborhoods are seeing rents rise by $100 per month every month.

With the average rent amount hovering around $1,800 per month for a 2-bedroom apartment.

Given this, we were curious about what kind of apartment you can get in both cities for the same price. Since the fair market price in Toronto is higher than in Buffalo, let's use that as our baseline.

What Kind Of Apartment Can You Rent For $1,800 In Toronto Vs. Buffalo

A quick search of Zillow gives us the information we need for Buffalo and Toronto.

What Kind Of Apartment Can You Rent For $1,800 In Toronto Vs. Buffalo Rents have been increasing all over the area, but incomes haven't been keeping up - so what kind of place can you get for your money? All apartments below are listed for rent at $1,800 per month. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

As bad as rents are in Buffalo, I guess we shouldn't complain about what you get for your money.

