DOT Replaces Buffalo Speed Camera With New York State Troopers

The New York State Department of Transportation's efforts to control speeding in work and construction zones throughout the Empire State have been impacting the area.

According to data released by NYSDOT, more than 5,000 crashes at construction zones have occurred since 2020. Because of that, New York State passed a new law in 2021 allowing the New York State Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation to automatically enforce construction zone speed limits by electronically monitoring speed and issuing tickets.

Read More: Buffalo Man Files Complaint Against Automated Speed Ticketing

While driving safely in work zones may seem like a good idea, New Yorkers statewide have complained about the tickets issued while speeding through construction zones. Since this law was passed, hundreds of thousands of tickets have been issued all over New York.

One Buffalo man was so bothered by being issued a ticket after he sped through a construction zone that he filed a public integrity complaint against New York State, accusing officials of undue enrichment.

READ MORE: 12 Roads New York Drivers Will Get Automatic Speeding Tickets On

Well, it looks like New York State has heard the complaints about the automatic tickets and has decided to change direction in at least one speed camera zone.

Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media loading...

While driving to work this morning, I turned onto Route 198 from Parkside. Imagine my surprise when I saw two New York State Troopers pulling people over for speeding near the work zone where Route 198 passes under Main Street. Plenty of workers were present working on the bridge while cars finally started to drive the speed limit.

Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media loading...

Tickets issued by speed cameras come with a fine but no points on your license, and they do not count as a moving violation. However, this is not true for tickets issued by the NYSP.

Maybe this new measure will get people to slow down when driving through construction zones.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young