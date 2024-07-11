Man Killed By Buffalo Police Department

The early morning hours on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, were quite busy for Buffalo Police officers as reports were coming that shots were fired by officers and a man was reported dead.

According to the Buffalo News, the officer evolved shooting happened in the vicinity of Kensington Ave and Poultney Avenue in Buffalo's University District just after midnight.

The man, whose identify has not been released by police investigators, was rushed to Erie County Medical Center on Grider Street in Buffalo, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Violence Claims Life Of 3-Year-Old In Buffalo, New York

Buffalo Police Homicide Detectives and officers from the Internal Affairs Division are investigating the shooting. Also, New York State law requires officers involved in shootings to be investigated by the Office of the New York State Attorney General.

No other information has been released or made available from the Buffalo Police Department or City Hall.

READ MORE: Buffalo Police Set Spend More Than $300,000 On New Guns

The last time someone was killed by the Buffalo Police Department was on February 24, 2024, when officers shot and killed 58-year-old Edward Holmes on Reed Street near Sycamore.

More information regarding this shooting should be forthcoming, along with footage from the Police body cameras.

This is a developing store, and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York Gallery Credit: Ed Nice