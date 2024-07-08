Crime Stoppers WNY is offering various rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in these 9 unsolved homicide cases. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling 716-867-6161, through the "Buffalo Tips" app, or by visiting www.crimestopperswny.org.

1. Suspect In The Murders Of Andrew Garner

Reward of up to $7,500

Andrew Garner was killed on June 11, 2021, on Route 5 in Dunkirk, NY. A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

2. Suspect In The Murders Of Keyshawn Gault

Reward of up to $7,500

Keyshawn Gault was killed in a shooting that left two other people injured. The incident happened on the I-190 on October 26, 2023. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

3. Suspect In The Murders Of Paul Humphrey

Reward of up to $7,500

Paul Humphrey's young life was stolen from him on July 13, 2019, on Briscoe Avenue in Buffalo.

4. Suspect In The Murder Of Jazzmine Fomby

Reward of up to $7,500

Jazzmine Fomby, a 14-year-old girl, was killed on May 4, 2024, on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Five other juveniles were shot.

5. Suspect In The Murders Of Babul Meah and Abu Yousuf

Reward of up to $7,500

The two victims were killed on Zenner Street in Buffalo on April 27, 2024. A reward of $7,500 is being offered.

6. Suspect In The Murder Of Jaylen Griffin

Reward of up to $7,500

Jaylen Griffin's body was found in the attic of a home on Sheffield Avenue in the City of Buffalo on April 12, 2024. He was last seen on August 20, 2020, leaving his home in the Central Terminal area of Buffalo. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 that leads to the person(s) responsible for the murder of Jaylen.

7. Suspect In The Murder Of Daqwan Marshall

Reward of up to $7,500

Daqwan Marshall was murdered on February 2, 2020, on Kemper Avenue in Buffalo. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7,500 reward.

8. Suspect In The Murders Of Jamie Norton and Joseph Lovett

Reward of up to $9,000

