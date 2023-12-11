Enjoy Warm Outdoor Dining At 4 Buffalo Restaurants With Igloos

It's that time of year again when igloo dining is all the rage. In Buffalo, we've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family, especially when we can do it in an intimate space. These four restaurants and Canalside (which doesn't have food) are offering igloo experiences. It is giving "VIP"! Why not have your own private dining space, especially since they are heated? Bone apple tea!

Tappo Italian

338 Ellicott Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Tappo's igloos can seat up to 8 people for up to 2 hours. The meal packages are served family-style, but Tappo can accommodate special requests such as gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free. The base igloo package is $450, the premium package is $550, the roasted pork package is $550, the prime rib package is $650, and the small group package is $50 per person (Sunday – Thursday only). Visit the booking page for all the details and to make a reservation.

Rick's On Main

687 Main Street

East Aurora, NY 14052

(716) 652-1253

Rick's is offering Igloo dining now through March 16, 2024, for up to four people. Reservations are available Monday through Thursday at 4 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm. Friday through Saturday reservations can be booked for 4:30 pm, 6:30 pm or, 8:30 pm. Each booking is for 1 hour 45 minutes. The igloos are heated, have an air purification system and a private speaker. You must order a minimum of $300 food and beverages, not including tax or gratuity. You can get more info and book reservations here.

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Deep South Taco offers igloo dining for 4 to 10 people at $40 per person (food and beverages). Visit its igloo dining page for more info and to make a reservation.

Zambistro Restaurant

408 Main Street

Medina, NY 14103

Zambistro is offering igloo dining. Reservations are available Monday through Thursday at 5 pm and 7 pm (downstairs patio). During the weekend, igloo dining is available on the downstairs patio and the rooftop, Friday and Saturday at 4 pm, 6 pm and, 8 pm. There are two menus to choose from. A $100 deposit is required. Visit the igloo reservation page for more info.

The Ice at Canalside

Canalside offers an igloo experience, although it's not for dining. The igloos at Canalside cost $199 for 8 people for 90 minutes. The price includes admission and skate rentals for all guests (up to 8) and complimentary hot cocoa. No outside food is allowed.

Get more details here.

