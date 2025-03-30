ICE and other federal agents raided a popular plaza in Buffalo, NY. As the Trump regime dedicates millions of dollars in federal resources to deporting legal and illegal immigrants, a Buffalo business plaza was at the center of one of those raids. Once a beacon for immigrants, the Trump regime has turned New York and America into a danger zone for legal and illegal immigrants.

Trump has vowed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on deporting immigrants he and his regime do not like. Initially, Trump sold the lie that it would only be illegal immigrants who were criminals. But, in an effort to appease his base, he has moved to deport legal immigrants as well. It's weird that so many 'Americans' forget that they are immigrants too - European-Americans, Irish-Americans, Polish-Americans, African-Americans, Indian-Americans, Asian-Americans, etc. Only Native-Americans can lay claim to this land, but I digress.

Protesters Gather Outside Pro-Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Court Conference In New York Getty Images loading...

I am all for getting rid of criminals! Can we deport all criminals? Let's do it fairly - not based on race or nationality, but on criminality. And while we're on the subject, what's with ICE trying to hide their identities? If they are doing what is legal and justified, why are they hiding and wearing plain clothes? There seems to be a lot of legal 'grey areas' when it comes to how ICE is operating, which does not create trust with the community of law-abiding citizens.

There was recently a mega-church pastor who was accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. He's not an illegal immigrant, but he should certainly be deported, too, if it's really about making America safer. Get rid of 'em all - illegal immigrants and legal citizen criminals, right?

According to CBS News, the Trump regime is revoking the LEGAL status of immigrants from Latin America and Haiti. The administration says they should self deport, or else.

Buffalo Businesses Raided By ICE Agents

Immigration Activists Demonstrate Against Trump Administration's Policies loading...

WGRZ Channel 2 in Buffalo reported that an ICE raid happened in the city at a business plaza. Sushi Queen, located at 4220 Delaware Ave, Tonawanda, NY 14150, in the Del-Ton Plaza, posted on its Facebook page that it had reopened.

Hopefully, these ICE raids target ALL alleged illegal immigrants, not just immigrants of certain races or nationalities. I will say, I have yet to see one Russian immigrant targeted recently and deported. Mind you, Russia isn't one of our allies, and the Russian Mafia is a real threat.

