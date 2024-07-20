Buffalo Set To Implement Huge Increase In Parking Fees

As we get deeper into 2024 and the new fiscal year for the City of Buffalo, more is becoming known about the budget and some of the pending increases in taxes, fees, and charges residents will need to begin to absorb.

Just a few weeks ago, city residents got their first peek at their garbage user fee bills, and several city dwellers were not happy with what they saw.

The increase in garbage fees took several people by surprise. While it is generally understood that things are becoming more expensive when you look at current inflation, it is still jarring to pay more than you had originally planned.

If a new plan comes to fruition, be prepared to be even more shocked when you see what's on the horizon for Western New Yorkers who need to park in the city.

According to the Buffalo News, Buffalo Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski has proposed to increase parking fees in downtown Buffalo by more than double.

It currently costs a maximum of $2 per hour to park on the streets in the main core of downtown Buffalo. If this proposal becomes law in Buffalo, that rate would increase to $5 per hour.

In addition to the parking fee increase, the hours you have to pay for parking on the street would also change. Currently, parking downtown after 5 p.m. during the week and all weekend is free. The proposal would mandate paid parking until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, leaving free parking limited to Sundays and some Holidays.

These changes proposed by Council Member Nowakowski are set to be debated on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, when the Council's Committee on Legislation meets.

