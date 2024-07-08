Popular Retailer Closing Its Stores In New York

A popular retailer is closing all of its stores in New York State. The retailer had previously been struggling with finances and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 18, 2024.

Bobs Stores To Close Its Locations In New York State

Bob's Stores had been around for 70 years. It was founded in 1954 in Middletown, Connecticut by Bob Lapidus. It was originally named Founded as Bob's Surplus. The most recent bankruptcy filing isn't the first for Bob's. Bob's Stores went bankrupt in 2003, 2016 and 2017. The retailer has changed hands multiple times over the years after it was sold in 1990. It sold men's, women's, and children's clothing and shoes.

According to Retail Dive, Bobs could not secure funding after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, forcing it to close all of its locations, including New York.

Customers who have gift cards can use them through July 14. The stores are currently liquidating inventory at discount prices. Some fixtures and furniture may also be available for purchase

Dave Barton, President of Bob’s Stores, said,

“We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob’s Stores. Bob’s has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers, and employees for all of their support over the years.”

Bob's Stores has two locations in New York:

191 Centereach Mall

Centereach, NY 11720

135-187 Sunrise Hwy

West Islip, NY 11795

