Top 5 Biggest Lakes In New York To Visit This Summer

Summer is right around the corner. There is tons of fun stuff to do in New York State. Personally, one thing I love to do is hang out in or around the water. It's much less fun during the winter, so summer is the time to do it.

How Many Lakes Does New York State Have?

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, there are more than 7,600 freshwater lakes located around the state. And of course, portions of two of the great lakes are in New York - Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

These waterbodies are drinking water supplies, provide flood control to protect life and property, and support recreation, tourism, agriculture, fishing, power generation, and manufacturing and provide habitat for aquatic plant and animal life.

One New York State Lake Lands Among Top 10 Cleanest In America

According to A-Z Animals, one lake in New York has made the list of the top 10 cleanest lakes in the United States. Lake George made the list, it was the only New York lake to make the top 10.

With its 109 miles of shoreline and 300+ islands, Lake George has been dubbed the “Queen of the American Lakes.”

These Are The Top 5 Biggest Lakes In New York State

According to A-Z Animals, these are the top 5 biggest lakes in New York State. You can take a day trip or weekend getaway to one of these lakes (if not already in your backyard) to enjoy fishing, swimming, boating, or just gazing into the water before summer ends.

5. Seneca Lake

The lake covers 42,800 acres (66.87 square miles) and a maximum depth of 618 feet, ranking as one of the country’s deepest.

4. Oneida Lake

Oneida Lake is the largest lake entirely within New York State’s borders, having a surface area of 50,894 acres (79.5 sq mi).

3. Lake Champlain

Lake Champlain is the biggest freshwater lake in New York, with a surface area of 313,600 acres (514 square miles) and a total shoreline length of 587 miles.

2. Lake Ontario

Lake Ontario is 7,340 square miles.

1. Lake Erie

Lake Erie is 9,910 square miles.

