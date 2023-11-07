One neighborhood in Buffalo has been named one of the best places to live in the city. Many times we focus on the worst areas, but here's a look at one of the best.

These Are The Top 5 Poorest Neighborhoods In Buffalo

Before we get to one of the best neighborhoods in Buffalo, let's take a look at the top 5 poorest neighborhoods. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 2017-2021 estimates, RidgeCrestPact.org determined the most poverty stricken areas in Buffalo.

5. Schiller Park

Schiller Park residents have a median household income of $35,000, which is 45% lower than the county median and 49% lower than the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate of 28% and an unemployment rate of 8%.

4. Masten Park

Masten Park residents have a median household income of $34,000, which is 46% lower than the county median and 50% lower than the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate of 29% and an unemployment rate of 9%.

3. Kensington-Bailey

Kensington-Bailey residents have a median household income of median household income of $33,000, which is 48% lower than the county median and 52% lower than the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate of 30 and an unemployment rate of 10%.

2. Broadway-Fillmore

Broadway-Fillmore residents have a median household income of median household income of $32,000, which is 49% below the county median and 53% below the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate of 31% and an unemployment rate of 11%.

1. Black Rock

Black Rock residents has a median household income of $31,000, which is a 51% lower than the county median and 54% lower than the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate a poverty rate of 32% and an unemployment rate of 12%.

US Neighborhood Navigator Named This Neighborhood Among The Best In Buffalo

US Neighborhood Navigator has named Central Park as one of the best places to live in Buffalo. According to the site, the neighborhood has a population of 1,255,

Living in Central Park offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Central Park there are a lot of bars and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Central Park and residents tend to be liberal.

According to the stats for Central Park:

Median home value in Central Park - $372,463

Homeowners in Central Park - 81%

Median rent in Central Park - $1,067

US Neighborhood Navigator says that Central Park ranks:

#4 - best neighborhoods to raise a family

#5 - best neighborhoods to buy a house

#8 - best neighborhoods to live in

