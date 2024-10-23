Automatic Speeding Tickets Will Be Issued On 13 New York Roads

If you get caught speeding on any of these 13 roads in New York State this week, you will get an automatic speeding ticket. There are work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Saturday, October 26, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the person who holds the registration of the vehicle will receive the fine. It doesn't matter if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will still be held financially responsible.

1. Interstate 95

- Bronx County - I-95 at Cross Bronx Extension from Revere Avenue to St. Josephs Way

- Bronx County - I-95 N/B Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road

- Bronx County - I-95 N/B Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

- Bronx County - I-95 S/B Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

2. Interstate 87

- Bronx County - I-87 S/B Major Deegan Expressway at 230th street

- Bronx County - I-87 S/B Major Deegan Expressway at Depot Place

- Essex County - I-87 N/B over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

3. New York Route 17

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

- Cattaraugus County - NY-17 at I-86 over Olean Creek

- Cattaraugus County - NY-17 at I-86 over Gile Hollow Road

4. New York Route 5

- Erie County - NY-5 between Tifft Street and Ohio Street

5. Interstate 495

- Nassau County - I-495 West Bound Exit 37 to Exit 48

- Nassau County - I-495 East Bound Exit 37 to Exit 48

- Nassau County - I-495 East Bound Exit 33 - OVERNIGHT

- Suffolk County - I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

- Suffolk County - I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road

6. Internet 81

- Onondaga County - I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge

- Onondaga County - I-81 Near South Bay Road Bridge

- Onondaga County - I-81 airport road bridge

7. Internet 81

- Onondaga County - I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

8. Interstate 690

- Onondaga County - I-690 Near Bridge over Lodi

9. US 9W

- Orange County - US 9W N/S between NY 982E and Angola Rd

10. Interstate 84

- Orange County - I-84 E/B between Exit 1 and Exit 15

- Orange County - I-84 W/B between Exit 15 and Exit 1

11. Interstate 278

- Richmond County - I-278 E/B or W/B Staten Island Expressway at Manor Road

12. Interstate 88

- Schenectady County - I-88 W/B between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

- Schenectady County - I-88 E/B between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

13. New York Route 27

- Suffolk County - NY-27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

