Assistant District Attorney Arrested In Western New York

If you look at the news lately, you will find what seems to be an epidemic of government and public officials acting quite badly. It's not isolated to any one profession or job type. From cops to government bureaucrats, judges to district attorneys, something strange has happened in the Empire State the last few years.

It doesn't take much to find it either; you have judges threatening to shoot teenagers, police officers shooting unarmed teenagers, shooting unarmed women carrying flashlights, or stealing debit cards to buy their buddies lunch.

Of course, who can forget the New York State Judge who posted Nazi pictures, the local District Attorneys office used illegally obtained information to force someone to plead guilty to a crime, or when another local District Attorney decided she was above the law and didn't have to stop when police tried to pull her over.

Well, it seems the strangeness continues as another Assistant District Attorney is in hot water after being implicated in several crimes.

According to Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Kane, Assistant District Attorney De’Lenci N. Shannon-Brown has been fired and arrested after a strange series of events got him in a lot of trouble.

What's Happened With De’Lenci N. Shannon-Brown?

While investigating a robbery that had nothing to do with Shannon-Brown, investigators from the Buffalo Police Department found information that led them to ADA Shannon Brown. That information, cell phone records, led city and county investigators to believe that Shannon-Brown was illegally sharing confidential information with criminals.

Shannon-Brown was pulled over and arrested by Erie County Sheriff's Deputies and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Shortly after his arrest, he was fired from the Erie County District Attorney's office and charged with Official Misconduct.

After the Erie County Sheriff's Office, with help from the FBI, investigators searched Shannon-Brown's home and claimed to have found nearly 12 pounds of marijuana inside. That discovery has led to a third charge, Felony Possession of Cannabis.

Because these charges involve the District Attorney's office, the Niagara County DA has been appointed special prosecutor.

