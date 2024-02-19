17 Restaurants In Albany County With Health Code Violations

These 17 restaurants in Albany County had multiple or critical health inspection violations so far this month. Albany County has published a list of restaurants that had multiple or critical health code violations during their latest inspections in February.

1. MILANO PIZZA

1800 WESTERN AVENUE, ALBANY

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

2. EVEREADY DINER

4184 ALBANY POST ROAD, HYDE PARK

Item 4C- Critical Violation [RED] Foods or food area/public area contamination by sewage or drippage from waste lines.

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

3. CHILI'S GRILL & BAR

382 ROUTE 9W, GLENMONT

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

4. SHINING RAINBOW RESTAURANT

209 CENTRAL AVENUE, ALBANY

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used.

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

5. BON APPETIT

80 WOLF ROAD, ALBANY

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions; Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

6. CAPITAL CITY RESCUE MISSION

259 SOUTH PEARL STREET, ALBANY

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

7. CURRY HOUSE

1112 MADISON AVENUE, ALBANY

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

8. MICK'S PIZZA

18 SARGENT STREET, COHOES

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces. Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

9. FULGUM'S RESTAURANT & BAR

2151 ALBANY POST ROAD, MONTROSE

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces; Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

10. VALERIO'S RESTAURANT AT PREMIER ATHL

2127 ALBANY POST ROAD, MONTROSE

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

11. UNIQUE CATERING @ MILANO'S REST.

594 NEW LOUDON ROAD, LATHAM

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

12. MR. SUBB - GREEN ISLAND

23E LOWER HUDSON AVENUE, GREEN ISLAND

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 15D- Improper storage of cleaning equipment, linens, laundry unacceptable.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

13. GOLD COIN RESTAURANT

1360 NEW SCOTLAND ROAD, SLINGERLANDS

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

14. GREEN ISLAND LANES

4 LAFAYETTE STREET, GREEN ISLAND

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

15. MR. SUBB - LATHAM FARMS

579 TROY SCHENECTADY ROAD, LATHAM

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

Item 15D- Improper storage of cleaning equipment, linens, laundry unacceptable.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

16. D'RAYMOND'S RESTAURANT

269 OSBORNE ROAD, LOUDONVILLE

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

17. GREAT WALL CHINESE RESTAURANT

392 KENWOOD AVENUE, DELMAR

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

