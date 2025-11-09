We must be living in an alternate reality. Every day, the things certain politicians say and do become more and more absurd. Texas has seemingly had a problem with New York for a while now. I chalk it up to jealousy. Texas can't be New York and their governor is mad about it. I consider Texas to be the "Karen" of states. It is always trying to meddle in other states' business and is lawsuit-happy. Texas recently tried to force New York to turn over a doctor who prescribed abortion pills to a Texas resident. Thankfully, our governor, Kathy Hochul, slapped that down. Imagine the chaos that would ensue if states were telling other states how to govern. In a super petty move, Texas announced that it was renaming New York Strip Steaks.

It's comical that Governor Greg Abbott, who Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett affectionately nicknamed "Hot Wheels," and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, always try to bully New York. But the thing is, you can't bully a New Yorker. We are too confident in who we are to allow a Texas yokel to push us around. We're home to the greatest city in the world! Fugget about it!

Texas Governor To Put Tariffs On New York Residents

In a random tweet, Gov. Abbott said he plans to tax any New Yorkers planning to move to Texas. He wrote, "After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC.” Most New Yorkers, especially from the city, don't have any desire to move to Texas, which is rolling back people's rights like Walmart does prices. Those few who do are most likely his fellow Republicans who want to get away from New York's Democratic reign. So, instead of "owning the Libs," it sounds like he would be making the people in his own party pay. I've never heard anyone accuse him of being too bright.

Gov. Abbott might want to focus on governing his state. Winter is coming and Texas has a bad reputation of letting its residents go without power. In 2021, 246 people died across 77 counties during a winter storm because the power went out, according to the Texas Tribune. The power grid was overwhelmed by the storm, causing the outages. It seems that Gov. Abbott's time would be better spent on ensuring Texans can survive during the winter.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) joins Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) and other members of the Texas delegation for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol to introduce legislation that would connect the Lone Star State's electrical grid to the nation's grids on February 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Connect the Grid Act would require the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to connect to the nation's major electric grids in an attempt to have more reliable sources of energy in case of natural disasters like the February 2021 winter storm, which left millions of Texans without electricity for more than three days and killed 246 people. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) joins Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) and other members of the Texas delegation for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol to introduce legislation that would connect the Lone Star State's electrical grid to the nation's grids on February 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Connect the Grid Act would require the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to connect to the nation's major electric grids in an attempt to have more reliable sources of energy in case of natural disasters like the February 2021 winter storm, which left millions of Texans without electricity for more than three days and killed 246 people. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) loading...

If that wasn't enough, in July 2025, Kerr County, Texas, had 134 deaths due to flooding. According to InjuryFacts.org, "Over the last 10 years, Texas has experienced the most weather-related deaths in the United States. From 2014 through 2023, 772 people have died and an additional 3,418 have been injured in Texas from weather events. Floods, winter weather (including extreme cold), and heat are responsible for the most weather-related deaths in Texas."

In true "Karen" fashion, Texas is focused on New York, but not itself. In my humble opinion, Gov. Abbott would be a much better state leader if he worried about the safety of his own citizens and the issues his state faces, not his childish vengeance against New York. It's giving "Girl, get a life!"

