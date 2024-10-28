9 Worst Small New York State Towns

If you are considering moving to NY or to a different city in NY, you may want to avoid these 9 small towns. Please don't shoot them messenger (if you live in or have an affinity for one of these towns).

These 9 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America for 2024. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 45 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The higher the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.

The 99th percentile represents the top 1 percent of small cities in America.

Several towns in New York landed in the bottom 30 percentile, making them among the worst.

30 - Shirley, NY

30 - Central Islip, NY

29 - Uniondale, NY

28 - Jamestown, NY

25 - Watertown, NY

22 - Hempstead, NY

18 - Newburgh, NY

15 - Coram, NY

This Small New York Town Is Among The Worst In The U.S.

2 - Spring Valley, NY

Spring Valley is a village in the towns of Ramapo and Clarkstown in Rockland County, New York, United States.

No New York small towns made it into the 99th percentile, which is the best. But Saratoga Springs, NY, did make it into the 98th percentile. The best small town to live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to the WalletHub Study.

This Is The Best Small Town In New York

Saratoga Springs, New York, made it into the 99th percentile.

The best small town to live in is Carmel, Indiana, according to the WalletHub Study.

