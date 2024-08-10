6 Cold Cases With Rewards In New York

New York State Crime Stoppers is offering rewards for information that helps solve these 6 cold cases. If you have any information about any of these cases, please contact the NYS Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-313-TIPS (8477).

1. Suspected Killer: Mtayari Z. Dixon

(NYSCS Case #2022-108)

Mtayari Z. Dixon was born on December 20, 1992. Dixon is wanted in connection to the murder of a male victim on October 26, 2022, in the area of Horton Avenue in New Rochelle, New York. He fled the scene of the homicide on foot and was seen on surveillance video entering the northbound Metro-North train. Dixon's last known address was in Stamford, Connecticut.

New Rochelle PD detectives recovered several 9mm casings from the scene, however the firearm has not yet been recovered. The suspect is not known to drive but may use public transportation. Suspect has ties to New Rochelle, Stamford CT, as well as both Georgia and South Carolina. He is known to use an alias of “MT” or “MT Beats”. Please use extreme caution if encountering this individual, and immediately notify your local police department.

2. Missing Person: Robert J. Coons

(NYSCS Case #2023-101)

Robert J. Coons was born on June 6, 1960. Coons went missing on July 6, 2023, in Hudson, New York. He was last seen near 325 Columbia Street wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and work boots.

Robert Coons was known to frequent the City of Hudson, the City of Albany, and the Town of Schodack. The City of Hudson Police Department and New York State Police Major Crimes Unit have investigated numerous leads throughout the investigation, however, the whereabouts of Robert Coons remains unknown.

3. Suspected Killer: Perry Gumbs Jr.

(NYSCS Case #2022-107)

Perry Gumbs Jr. is the suspect in a homicide that happened at an apartment complex located at 176 Lake Drive in Newburgh, New York. He was with a light-skinned black male between the ages of 16 and 18 who shot the victim on July 27, 2022. Both Gumbs and the teen arrived together and fled the scene together.

4. Animal Cruelty: Unknown

(NYSCS Case #2022-106)

On September 13, 2022, a pregnant pitbull was found near the 400 block of Seneca Avenue in Mount Vernon, New York. The dog was emaciated and had wounds all over her face. Another dog, a male pit bull, was found the next day, on September 14, 2022, in the same area. He had open wounds as well. Police believe that the dogs came from the same household.

5. Hit-and-Run: New York State Trooper

(NYSCS Case #2022-105)

On September 8, 2022, a marked New York State Police car was parked on the shoulder of I-95 near mile marker 14.9 (between exits 16 and 17). A vehicle traveling southbound hit the NYSP Trooper who had gotten out of their vehicle to remove debris from the road. The vehicle failed to stop after hitting and injuring the Trooper.

6. Homicide Victim: Yvonne Torch

(NYSCS Case #2022-104)

Yvonne Torch was beaten and murdered on June 9, 2004, just before 11 am. The 31-year-old wife and mother owned His and Hers Salon located on SR-9W in the Town of Newburgh, New York.